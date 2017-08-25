Howard Sherman: A decade of marketing could pay off as Jersey Boys moves Off-Broadway

Let’s say the average Broadway show spends $100,000 every week – a general figure, though, in the neighbourhood of accuracy – on marketing and advertising.

If we take that to be the case, Jersey Boys, which ran for more than 11 years, would have spent close to $6 million building its brand.

That’s before you factor in advertising for national tours, and even the advertising that surrounded the low-performing film of the musical, which came out before the show’s Broadway run had concluded.

Bottom line: when Jersey Boys closed, it had built up significant brand awareness, even though sales had dropped to a point where the show was no longer financially sustainable on Broadway. But by any measure, it had been a great success.

So it’s not exactly a surprise to learn that, less than a year after its Broadway closure, Jersey Boys will be back on stage in New York come November. But this time, it will be Off-Broadway.

Conceptually, that seems a come-down given the attention it received on Broadway and also given there will be fewer than half the number of seats offered during the original run.

Geographically, it’s a very small shift, because the show’s new home at New World Stages is just two blocks south of its longtime berth at the August Wilson Theatre, and just on the opposite side of Eighth Avenue.

But all of that brand equity that Jersey Boys built up will once again be unleashed. Few if any Off-Broadway shows these days can achieve that kind of awareness, let alone afford it.

Jersey Boys is not the first show to make this trip from Broadway to Off-Broadway, despite the seeming demotion.

Avenue Q has been ensconced at New World Stages for almost nine years, longer than its original, six-year Broadway run. Rent and The 39 Steps both followed up their Broadway engagements with Off-Broadway runs, but in those cases the added life only managed about a year each. So there are no guarantees.

Where Jersey Boys will prove most interesting is that, unlike the other aforementioned shows, it has never been a little musical. The 39 Steps has a cast of four, and while Avenue Q and Rent are larger, their origins were Off-Broadway, so they can be scaled back down to their original sizes.

Jersey Boys started at the La Jolla Playhouse before reaching Broadway. In both incarnations, it has always been a bigger show. That said, IMDb lists only 13 cast members for the original Broadway show and 17 for the national tour, a bit of a surprise for a production that looms larger in memory.

It will prove interesting to see how the show scales for a smaller venue (not just in cast size, but orchestra size as well), and of course with many fewer seats, what it will charge – and how it will sell – in order to sustain itself in its new home.

But considering that in late 2016, Jersey Boys was still selling between 5,000 and 7,000 tickets a week, the signs are positive. The largest theatre at New World Stages seats only 499, for an eight-show weekly capacity of just under 4,000.

It’s a shrewd move for the show’s producers, but I note it with one small caveat. Off-Broadway has, for decades now, been the place where shows are born, with some moving on to Broadway success.

However, beyond the vital not-for-profits, with their limited engagements as part of larger seasons, sustained commercial runs Off-Broadway have been rare, in part because the economics make it difficult if not impossible for shows to market themselves sufficiently to gain traction in a crowded media marketplace.

Shows such as Avenue Q and Jersey Boys are already well established in the minds of current and potential theatregoers. But they serve to prove that sustained runs may be well out of reach for Off-Broadway without marketing budgets that are inordinately disproportionate to what their smaller-scaled runs could otherwise afford. A sad contrast to what prevailed 20 to 25 years ago.