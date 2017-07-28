Howard Sherman: Is 1984’s bloody staging really leaving audiences fainting in the aisles? I don’t buy it

Producers of 1950s horror films used to rely on outlandish promotional gimmicks to lure audiences into their low-budget, low-scare B-movies.

The vintage ads for one such film - declaring that nurses would be stationed in cinema lobbies to assist any patrons overcome by the sights on the screen - spring to mind.

As a one-time press rep and marketer for theatre, I never thought I’d see those techniques deployed for stage marketing outside of the Grand Guignol.

But we do keep seeing press reports – albeit not in adverts – about people being taken ill and fainting at performances of Duncan Macmillan and Robert Icke’s 1984 on Broadway.

As I write, lead actor Tom Sturridge is the show’s latest “victim”, passing out late in the intermission-less show. If one reads carefully, the culprit was dehydration. He did not, so far as anyone has claimed, become overwhelmed by the verisimilitude of the stagecraft around him.

While the production says they’re not behind this wave of gut-wrenching reports, I don’t believe I’ve seen any interviews with those who have fallen victim to the curse of 1984, so I can’t help but wonder a bit about their provenance.

It is true that people may not be quick to step up to the microphone to admit their reaction to the dramatisation of a classic work of dystopian fiction was light-headedness and emesis. That would be sort of embarrassing.

But the story of the ill effects of 1984 has been perpetuated, akin to the injury reports out of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark a few years ago. In that case, actors in the production were absolutely being hurt, often in full view of the audience, even on video. So what about 1984?

The night I saw the show, I was completely unaware of any bodies falling to the floor or retching in the stalls, where I was seated, but perhaps it was an off night.

In this era of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, perhaps it should be reassuring that stage violence and its aftermath can still affect audiences, that they’re not inured to a bit of gore when offered up in close proximity.

On the other hand, I can think of a number of shows that used blood and savagery to tell their tales – among them The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Pillowman, and Guards at the Taj – without hearing a whisper about fleeing audience members.

Honestly, the very idea seems something producers and marketers would want to keep hushed up, although in the social media era, such a thing isn’t as easily done as it was a decade ago or more.

Immediately prior to its opening, 1984 announced that no patrons 12 or under would be admitted. I’m not entirely certain how this would be carried out had parents bought seats without discussing the age of the ticket recipients, and I saw a few patrons who might well have still been 12, or barely over.

This move rankled me a bit, because I think parents should always think about what’s appropriate, or not, for their children and make decisions accordingly.

In the US movie rating system, even R-rated films, restricted for 17 and under, means that young people must attend with a parent or guardian, but are not forbidden. In my youth, I had no difficulty getting in before I reached that arbitrary threshold. Should producers be drawing clear lines about who’s allowed in?

But going back to marketing, I have to admit that the promise of something truly shudder-inducing hasn’t necessarily hurt 1984. It’s not a smash, but is performing pretty consistently, at about 75% of capacity and 50% of its gross sales potential each week. At weekly revenues of just under $400,000, presumably it’s making enough to break even, or better. For a show without stars that admittedly isn’t for the typical family audience, it’s a solid performance.

I don’t want to see any patron caught unaware by what to some are clearly shocking moments, let alone falling ill or prey to injury in their effort to escape upset.

But people fall, faint and get sick at shows all the time for all kinds of reasons – it was big news when an inebriated patron vomited from the balcony onto patrons below at a performance of Grace five years ago, but no one blamed the play or took it as a review either.

If in these days of difficult times for plays on Broadway it turns out violent reactions to stage violence translate into sales, I guess we may one day see ads touting the biological responses. But I don’t want to attend the comedy that promotes itself by saying, “You’ll laugh so hard you’ll wet yourself”. Or at least I don’t want that particular seat after the show achieves its desired effect.