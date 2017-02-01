Invented management techniques have no place in the theatre. That is not because they won’t work, but because there is no need – they are part of what we do already. What would be the point of having a management meeting to agree objectives and time frames for achieving them? All you need to do is look at the season brochure and the model box. The target is to get each show on stage by the date of the first preview: there is nothing more to be said.

That sort of management theory is old hat, anyway. Now, it seems the tax-avoiding multinationals think the provision of play equipment will keep the workforce happy and increase productivity. Again, we in the theatre are way ahead of the game.

It is true that we may not be able to compete with Google’s office in Zurich, where slides have been installed between floors instead of staircases. But, on certain days, shoe retailer Zappos encourages employees to dress as animals. Pantomime cow anyone?

What of leaving computer games lying about? Well, programmers might not admit it, but the modern sound or lighting desk would keep a computer-mad child happy for hours.

It has been reported that Expedia in London, ranked as the happiest workplace in the UK, has modelled its office on a night club, with bars and chill-out zones – in theatres, the green room and front of house have those well covered. Another firm has installed work areas that include a pirate ship, a tree house and a giant shoe. Does any of that sound familiar?

Although the concept of promoting happiness in the workplace has been around for years and an industry of ‘funsultants’ has developed to advise companies, it seems this approach doesn’t always work.

Again, theatre can deliver. Our workplaces may not be able to allow working from home, which is the best means of guaranteeing a happy work/life balance, but we are regularly involved in the kind of situation that results in the greatest job satisfaction.

Researchers at Harvard Business School found that workers were most satisfied at work on days when they were able to focus on a single piece of work and make discernible progress on it. Doesn’t that pretty much cover most of what we do in theatre?

Whether you subscribe to the old-fashioned, target-based management theory or the new ‘workplace as fun’ idea it seems that we are doing it all anyway.

But it gets even better. The implementation of management theories in the workplace often has the negative effect of suppressing the expression of emotions that are important for an individual’s well-being. Are feelings of anger, sadness, anxiety and uncertainty being crowded out by the joy and satisfaction you feel at work? Certainly not, you reply.

So, we are in the best job in the world, where targets are implicit, the workplace is full of fun but we still get to express a range of emotions. If only we could install a slide down from the fly floor.