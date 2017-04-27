The Editor’s View: Theatre can learn from circus

“Why are you running a circus special?” someone who works in theatre asked me the other day.

I didn’t have an immediate answer. It seemed such an odd question. Why wouldn’t we run a special issue focusing on circus? We’ve previously run themed issues of The Stage on dance, opera, musical theatre, theatre on screen and open-air theatre. Not too many years ago, we ran a magic special.

Performance is performance. We are called The Stage and – to differing degrees, admittedly – we cover the whole waterfront of the performing arts.

This is one of the great joys of working for this publication: we treat all parts of the performing arts with equal seriousness. We are the publication in which John Osborne saw the notice that prompted him to write Look Back in Anger. But, just as importantly, we are the publication that helped bring together the Spice Girls.

Circus is a thriving part of the UK performing arts industry. It’s also, increasingly, a thriving part of the theatre industry, with shows like Cirque Berserk! and the Circus of Horrors becoming stalwarts of the UK touring market.

Working in theatre, we can be very quick to put things in silos – this is straight theatre, this is musical theatre, this is dance, this is circus – in a way I’m not convinced most audiences do. And, actually, nor do the best artists.

Some of the most exciting work happens when creatives straddle genres. Think of Matthew Bourne’s narrative dance theatre or the physical theatre techniques deployed in such shows as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. A recent English National Opera production of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, directed by theatre director Phelim McDermott, featured a sword-swallower and a fire-eater.

Robert Lepage is one of my favourite directors – and no stranger to genre-straddling. His circus show – KA by Cirque du Soleil – is probably my favourite of his works that I’ve seen. In fact, it’s one of the best shows I’ve ever seen in any genre.

Theatre artists and practitioners are enriched by contact with other art forms. Just as Dea Birkett observes that there are perhaps a few things that the circus community could learn from theatre, I’d hazard a guess that there are plenty of tips that theatre folk could pick up from their colleagues in the big top.

