Editor’s View: Old Vic inquiry is a good start, but it’s not the end

The Old Vic. Photo: Manuel Harlan

The Old Vic’s initial investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct while Kevin Spacey was artistic director was more extensive and frank than many, including me, expected it to be.

That the current team at London’s Old Vic is starting to shed light on historic allegations is to be welcomed. The investigation is a good start – but must not be the end – to discovering what went on during Spacey’s 11-year tenure at the theatre and getting some of the serious issues raised out into the open.

The headlines are disturbing, although perhaps not surprising to some in the industry: 20 allegations of sexual harassment, 14 considered serious enough for police attention. These are worrying numbers, especially in the context that some people may not yet have come forward, or may never do so.

Still, the investigation raises as many questions as it answers: the 20 allegations remain unverified and uninvestigated. The one complaint that is claimed to have been made at the time to management (but not passed on or acted upon) is also unverified. We can’t be confident in the veracity of the claim itself, nor of the claim that it wasn’t passed on further. It has simply not been fully investigated.

The theatre has yet to explore many avenues, but is probably not the right body to investigate – even with the help of lawyers. To get to the bottom of this, an independent investigation is needed. This should involve the police if repeated criminal activity is suspected, as it appears to be from the initial findings.

One thing that does seem clear from the report is that there was a historic failure of oversight from the board, which allowed Spacey to operate without due accountability.

Many of the respondents have claimed there used to be an organisational culture whereby they did not feel able to come forward with complaints. This, almost as much as the allegations themselves, is extremely disturbing and requires further action.

The Old Vic’s wholehearted apology is to be welcomed, as is its assurance that it will implement new processes to ensure staff feel confident speaking out and that everyone – regardless of status – will be held accountable.

Sadly, this assurance will ring hollow as long as five of those who were responsible for appointing Spacey and failing to provide proper oversight remain on the Old Vic’s board, seemingly unaccountable for their actions.