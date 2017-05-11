The Editor’s View: Box office boom belies the cuts damaging theatre’s roots

Theatre’s box office performance against a worsening backdrop of funding cuts is impressive, but it should not be read without a series of caveats.

The first is pretty straightforward and concerns the data sample. While UK Theatre’s data covers a great many British theatres – certainly the majority – it does not include them all. It would be fair to assume that some of the local council-owned venues (or municipal theatres) are likely to have been badly affected by local cuts but are not included in the figures because they aren’t UK Theatre members. The theatres most at risk are the least likely to be able to afford trade body membership.

The second is slightly more complex and has to do with interpretation. It would be easy – tempting, even – to look at the year-on-year box office increases in the West End and across the UK and conclude that central and local authority cuts are not having any effect on British theatre. Central government cuts have not been catastrophic, but they have happened, while local cuts have been very serious indeed in some parts of the country.

If you were so minded, you might think: ‘I don’t know that the fuss is about – theatres are always moaning about funding cuts, but they seem to cope fine when we reduce their funding, so it’s safe to carry on.’ But you would be wrong.

All the figures tell us is that theatres are still producing work that punters are willing to buy tickets for. And if there is one thing that the theatre industry is good at, it is getting the show on.

The last part of a theatre organisation to suffer visibly at a time of dwindling resources is always what appears on stage. Cuts will be made to outreach and education projects, salaries will be frozen, staff levels cut, ticket prices will go up, investment removed from workshops tasked with developing new talent – all these things will suffer before the quality of work on stage is allowed to drop.

Most of the damage is happening below the waterline, but that does not mean it won’t eventually be visible.

The House of Lords report on skills development in theatre warns of a “leaking pipeline of talent”. It is well worth a read. At the moment, enough precious oil is still bubbling up to power a successful theatre industry, but we must be very careful not to allow that pipeline to dry up.

