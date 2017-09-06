Editor’s View: Arts can’t rely on Lottery cash to plug funding gaps

Sometimes the small print can be important. When the John Major government introduced the National Lottery in 1994, it kickstarted a complete transformation of the arts infrastructure in the UK via billions of pounds the game gathered for so-called ‘good causes’.

At its inception, Lottery money was ringfenced for ‘additional’ projects. While this might seem like a technicality, it was actually crucially important: Lottery money was never intended as a replacement for central government funding but as the icing on top of the cake – for example, the creation of shiny new buildings that would otherwise not have been built. This was known as the ‘principal of additionality’.

That principle stood pretty firm for 20 years, until in 2014 when – at the encouragement of the coalition government, which had been reducing core funding for the arts – the Arts Council unceremoniously dumped this principle and started the process of redirecting Lottery funding to fill gaps in core support for arts organisations. This continued into the current funding round to such an extent that, if you look through the list of the Arts Council’s national portfolio organisations, you can see many are now completely funded by proceeds of the National Lottery.

This is very much core funding, not additional funding, and some of these organisations would struggle to exist without it.

The absence of additionality should come into sharp focus following the news this week that National Lottery receipts have started to take a plunge. Prior to the removal of the additionaility principle, this would have been damaging to the arts; in a post-additionality world, this is potentially catastrophic.

Lottery money has become core funding. If it continues to shrink, the arts infrastructure will be damaged in just the same way as if core government funding for the arts were being cut. Unlike government cuts, though, there will be far less opportunity for recourse: the arts world can’t really campaign for more people to take part in the Lottery, nor can it vote in a different Lottery operator. This is money with no political accountability, or reliability – precisely the reason why the Major government was always so keen for it to be retained for special, non-core projects.

There is now a very real danger that when the icing is all gone, we will realise we have been left with a much smaller cake than before.

