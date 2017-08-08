Edinburgh Fringe trend: Body shaming banished in orgy of self-discovery

Despite many nations turning in on themselves, new work at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe has opted to embrace greater understanding, tackling trans stories and life-changing health conditions, says Natasha Tripney

One of the overriding themes to emerge so far at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is the human body and the ways it can sometimes trap and imprison us, the way it contains and shapes our sense of self, of the people we are and want to be.

Trans stories abound at this year’s festival. They take different shapes and come in different forms. At the Traverse, National Theatre of Scotland presents Adam and Eve, two shows based on trans lives, performed by the people who live them.

In Eve, playwright Jo Clifford tells the story of a boy called John who was never meant to be a boy, who was never comfortable in his skin and in the various institutions, the schools and systems that demanded he behave in certain ways. It takes her a long time to become herself, to be seen as the person she always was.

John’s story is spoken by Clifford in a gentle voice. At times, it feels almost meditative. It is also a reminder that not every trans story ends in surgery. “A girl can have a penis. A boy can have a vagina,” she tells us. “We are not our genitalia.”

Adam tells the story of a young Egyptian trans man who fears that if he lives as the person he truly is, he will face persecution, so he comes to Glasgow where he is eventually able to transition. Cora Bissett’s show is performed by Adam Kashmiry, a young actor making his professional stage debut in this show based on his own experiences.

Both these pieces are not without problems as theatrical experiences and the placing of one in the studio and one in the Traverse main space raises other questions about gender representation and visibility at the fringe – and out in the world. But, as Holly Williams pointed out in her review for WhatsOnStage, once Clifford’s story would have seemed “a rare and radical act, now it feels part of a chorus”.

To emphasis this further, Adam ends with a 120-strong video chorus made up of trans individuals from all around the world.

Gender identity is also central to two other shows at the Traverse. It’s there in Jess and Joe Forever, Zoe Cooper’s sweet teen love story. A Farnham Maltings co-production first seen at the Orange Tree Theatre, it’s a story of young love but it’s also a story of acceptance, of others, and of one’s self.

Lilith: The Jungle Girl, by Australian company Sisters Grimm, the story of a girl transported from the jungles of Borneo to Europe in the 1860s to be educated and “civilised”, taught how to dress and behave like a lady. By having a man play the shackled, naked girl and a woman play the pompous doctor, the power balance between the characters and between the performers and those looking at them is inverted. By coating the floor in plastic and the performers’ bodies in pink clay, the whole piece becomes – fittingly – slippery.

Beyond the Traverse, there’s Kate O’Donnell’s You’ve Changed, part of the Northern Stage programme at Summerhall. O’Donnell tells the story of her own transition – 12 years ago, at a time when the landscape, the language and the understanding surrounding trans people was very different – there certainly weren’t the gender-neutral toilets like there are at the fringe this year. O’Donnell’s autobiographical show explores people’s fascination with the contents of trans people’s pants and the questioning she’s had to endure over the years about her genitals. She deals with this by giving her vagina a voice and letting it answer back.

In Prom Kween, Rebecca Humphries and Joanna Cichonska’s musical at the Underbelly, Matthew, an American high school student who identifies as gender non-binary, competes for the title of prom queen. With a cast featuring Humphries and her Pomona co-star Sam Swann, it’s another example of the appetite for stories in which gender is subverted.

But there are shows this year about what it is to live in all manner of bodies – gender identity is only the tip of it.

In Selina Thompson’s Salt, also part of the Northern Stage programme, the artist and performer talks about the transatlantic slave route and her attempt to travel the same path, by boat and plane, to better understand her history and her self. She speaks movingly of what it is to inhabit her skin, to be a woman of colour, to inhabit her body in airports and at arts festival, in a small town where she is stared at, as a performer in front of a predominantly white audience. She does all this with grace and a great big sledgehammer for when grace is not sufficient and things need to be smashed.

Another recurring theme this year is about living with various medical conditions and the methods with which people cope. The Shape of the Pain, conceived and directed by Rachel Bagshaw and written by Chris Thorpe, explores her experience of living with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, an illness that is characterised by severe pain, often without any cause or reason. Performed by Hannah McPake, it documents what it is to live and love with a frequently debilitating illness.

Liz Richardson’s Gutted at the Pleasance Dome, based on her experiences of ulcerative colitis, is another of these shows. It’s a paean to the NHS but it also deals with shame that comes from having the kind of condition people still feel uncomfortable discussing.

The word ‘shame’ has cropped up a lot this year. Clifford used it in her show. That seems to be the crux of it, the wish to live as you are and to do so without shame, to inhabit your own skin and be free. Surgery can liberate people from pain and from bodies that do not fit with the person they are inside, but if the world outside is more accommodating and understanding that can never be a bad thing.

To me, that’s the beauty of the fringe experience. It opens your eyes to other lives and other experiences. It allows you to walk in other people’s shoes, several pairs a day sometimes, and listen to their stories. Festivals are places where people wear costumes, make-up and masks, but they are also zones of discovery, of other people’s experiences as well as of one’s self. They are about being seen by the world as you want to be and being open-minded and open-eyed. They are places where people walk the streets coated in glitter or blue paint or dressed as a dragon, and no one blinks.

This year’s Edinburgh Fringe, with its focus on the rejection of binaries and its examination of our bodies and how others look at them, feels like a celebration of that. Shame has no place there.

