‘Dear Anthony Horowitz, critics weren’t to blame for your play’s failure – I know, I was in it’

Dear Anthony,

In the summer of 2015 I became involved in what would turn out to be your most infamous project yet. My agent at the time called me and breathlessly gushed: “We’ve got you a part in a new play at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Steven Berkoff’s in it, and that Bhaskar chap.”

Dinner With Saddam was my second acting job out of drama school, working alongside Berkoff and Sanjeev Bhaskar, in a play written by a childhood hero. With the ardour of any new graduate, I eagerly and gratefully threw myself into the opportunity that came my way.

Why bring this up now? This week it has been reported that you’ve decided to pen another play, this time employing a pseudonym, because the “awful” theatre world thinks you “too much of a parvenu, too busy elsewhere”. In short, according to you, the disrepute of your last play was not due to iniquities in the writing, but rather because those loathsome theatre critics had it in for you owing to your successes elsewhere.

I have several problems with this. My role in the play necessitated being on stage for almost the entire show, and as such over the two-month run of Dinner I got front-row seats to your foray into playwriting. By the end of the production, I could say I knew that play better than you did yourself. So let me just confirm something: it really wasn’t any good, Mr Horowitz.

This is not a question of personality, so I will start where any review should: with the material itself. There were certain shortcomings of composition, of which the reviewers at the time wrote copiously, so I need not repeat them here. Indeed, although scatological humour and mother-in-law jokes have never been to my liking, audiences laughed at these nightly, so credit where credit is due.

There were, on the other hand, more profound failures of judgement about which there can be less debate. By your own admission, you couldn’t “see any way to write about the horror of Iraq except through comedy” (Spectator, 2014), so you shoehorned the tragedy of the 2003 invasion of Iraq into the format of a bawdy 1970s British sitcom: Middle-Eastern dictator meets Leonard Rossiter. The problem was that the choice to find entertainment in the events that unfolded in Baghdad was not yours to make.

‘The funny side of things’ is not a perspective that can be imposed. Only the victim can determine when and how the circumstances of their victimhood are fodder for fun. After all, isn’t laughing uninvited at another’s misfortune just called bullying? You have every right to make light of the Brits’ behaviour during the Iraq war; you have no right to mock the Iraqis for theirs.

Nevertheless, there remains the failure of which Dinner was most guilty: racial insensitivity. Admittedly some of the offences were the fault of the production team rather than you directly. In a play set in Iraq and featuring only Iraqi characters, I was the only Arab actor.

Indeed, simple objections to cultural inconsistencies were routinely ignored. Most tellingly, when the directing team were informed that some of the actors were mispronouncing Arabic words and names, their response was that “it doesn’t really matter”.

Unfortunately, these examples typify a cultural indifference to which Arab actors have become begrudgingly accustomed: it is not the world we recognise, yet we feel powerless to defend it. When Western tastes relish wild-eyed desert men, fervent, frothy-mouthed and barren of the nuance afforded other ethnicities, these are the characters that end up being portrayed. Even worse, when Arabs do refuse these parts, there is a slew of other ethnic-minority actors who are happy to “brown up”, roll their Rs and replace us.

This is not, however, to discharge us of any and all responsibility. Arabs in the industry have every obligation to demand better characters, better treatment and better expectations. And in this I must impute my own complicity in not having said more at the time or quit the show entirely. Our quiescence is always our collusion and for that I am truly sorry.

The source material fostered an atmosphere in which Arab mores were not the environment of the comedy, but the butt of it

But this does not absolve you either, Mr Horowitz. The nature of the source material fostered an atmosphere in which Arab mores and standards were not the environment of the comedy, but the butt of it: women forced from education into early marriage; men both venal and venereal; governments as corrupt as genocidal. These are the stereotypes with which we Arabs are all homogenised, and in which your production – and countless before and since – revelled.

As a writer “busy elsewhere”, it is incumbent on you to offer a thoroughly balanced and thoughtfully researched representation that does justice to the victims you portray. Otherwise you run the risk of brutalising a culture and degrading a people for a few cheap laughs, eight shows a week. The critics lambasted you not because they didn’t like you, Mr Horowitz; in this instance, your work simply didn’t deserve the praise.

This raises a broader point as to the validity of reviewers and critics in the artistic landscape. If we are to believe that you have been fairly represented, then when reviewers “come in and are horrible about somebody’s work”, it makes you “angry”. You are not alone in this opinion. After all, it’s an accepted fact: creatives do not like critics.

But if everyone’s a critic, we’ve got to learn to grow thicker skins. It is the artist’s prerogative to put his work in the public domain, just as it is the public’s to take ownership of it once there. Yes, their comments may feel malicious, but reviewers should neither be censured nor censored for holding us accountable when they find our work lacking.

Does the inclusion of their opinions in national newspapers make them any more valid? No more than having a play performed on a national stage validates it as good theatre. A diversity of opinion contributes to the quality of a dialogue by which art responds to its witnesses. Silence stagnates; talk transforms.

Once again, why bring this up? Actors, after all, should be seen and heard, but never to express an opinion of their own. To bastardise another writer: I come not to bury Anthony. A friend of mine sagely noted that we all make mistakes; it’s how we atone for them that defines us. I would implore you, therefore, before blaming others for the fact that your debut was not the great success you had hoped for, to think of your many young fans. Without self-reflection, and by castigating those simply doing their job, what example are you setting?

When I was younger, I devoured your books. At a certain stage you even inspired me to write. Is it true, then, that even Anthony Horowitz no longer has the temerity to write under his own name, and in so doing redeem it? Flaubert wrote that you should “never touch your idols; the gilding will stick to your fingers”. Please prove him wrong.