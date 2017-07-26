Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Apollo Theatre, London – review round-up

London's Young Vic has moved into the West End this summer, with Australian director Benedict Andrews’ much-anticipated revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opening directly on Shaftesbury Avenue, the first ever Young Vic production to do so without calling in at the Cut beforehand.

Andrews' production boasts big-name casting: Sienna Miller as Maggie, Jack O'Connell as her brooding ex-sports star husband Brick, and Colm Meaney as Brick's terminally ill tycoon father, "Big Daddy".

Andrews himself has critically-acclaimed form, too – his Young Vic productions of Three Sisters and A Streetcar Named Desire both made waves. His West End return to Williams, which remains at the Apollo Theatre until early October, is the first major London staging of this 1955 Pulitzer prize-winning classic since 2009, when Debbie Allen's all-black Broadway version claimed the Olivier award for best revival.

Will Andrews work another Tennessee Williams wonder, or does this celebrity-studded staging fail to fire? Is Miller all filler and no killer, or do she and O'Connell sizzle with onstage sexuality? Do the critics approve of the Young Vic's foray into Theatreland, or do they put this revival firmly in its place?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Trump Tower

Andrews was showered with praise for his radical Chekhov rewrite in 2012, and for his present-day production of Streetcar – starring Gillian Anderson – in 2014. What vision of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof's sultry Southern steaminess does he come up with here?

"Andrews has chosen to locate this play, in which truth is so elusive, in a world of gleaming surfaces and extremities of wealth," explains Natasha Tripney (The Stage, ★★★). "Designer Magda Willi has coated the stage in gold. It is ravishingly lit by Jon Clark, and Alice Babidge’s costumes appear to be composed almost entirely of satin and sequins. We’re not quite in Trump Tower, but if Nigel Farage were to stroll out of an elevator, I doubt anyone would blink."

"This is no chintz-filled boudoir out of Southern Living," adds Ben Brantley (New York Times). "It's a bleak temple to materialism, a sort of modernist version of the death-denying pyramids of Egypt."

"Death seeps into everything," chimes Matt Trueman (Variety). "Cut flowers and black sheets. At the front of the stage, a bag of ice melts. Big Daddy’s birthday candles burn themselves out. Fireworks flash-bang off metal like artillery fire. Children run riot with toy guns."

Some critics really take to Andrews' doomy, plusher-than-plush aesthetic. For Ann Treneman (Times, ★★★★), "there's something splendidly decadent about it", for Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★★) it provides "a world in which there’s plenty of exposing room yet lots of hidden depths", and for Matt Wolf (Arts Desk, ★★★★), it allows Williams’ play to emerge "with its potency intact".

Others, though, find faults in it. For Fiona Mountford (Evening Standard, ★★★), Willi's "slickly anonymous hotel room" is "awkwardly stuck in an odd, no-time zone". For Tripney, "Andrews' chosen aesthetic never really connects with the emotional world of the characters", and for Michael Billington (Guardian, ★★★), the banishment of scenic realism – and the contemporary presence of mobile phones and iPads – makes some plot points "questionable".

"While Williams’ study of the conflict between truth and illusion may be timeless," Billington concludes, "it works best when rooted in the detailed realism of the American South in the 1950s."

For Quentin Letts (Daily Mail, ★★★), the whole thing is just "overdone".

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Stripped-down drama

So much for the design, but what about Andrews' direction? Does he teach this old cat new tricks, or is Williams' masterpiece beginning to show its age? Some admire Andrews ambition, but can't find sharp enough claws in this revival; Holly Williams (WhatsOnStage, ★★) opining that it "fails to unlock Williams' circular conversations", Tripney labelling it "a production that never finds its click", and Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★★) asserting that, despite "nice ideas and some moments of magic", it "all adds up to an interesting mediocrity."

"It’s curious," says Trueman. "The ideas are all there, and they’re couched in sharp visual metaphors; the play’s component parts – sex, drink and death – are mostly pushed to the max; a characterful cast is left to lock horns on an empty stage. And yet, the damn thing just won’t start."

Others, though, lap up Andrews' vision like milk from a saucer. "Andrews offers a brilliant, lacerating account of the play that jolts you out of any complacent sense of cosy familiarity with the dramatist's characteristic terrain," extols Paul Taylor (Independent, ★★★★), while Treneman rejoices in "fireworks of all kinds" and Wolf simply lauds the show as "terrific".

"More and more, this play was looking like a lopsided melodrama about grotesque Southern schemers fighting for their slices of a dying patriarch’s estate, with an overextended father-and-son ontology lesson for a second act," reflects Brantley.

"But as he demonstrated with his daringly unpoetic take on A Streetcar Named Desire, Andrews understands the primal instincts that animate this great playwright’s work."

And critics are similarly divided over the production's nudity – both Miller and O'Connell strip off for large chunks.

Lukowski finds it "a bit portentous", Williams reckons it's not "particularly brave" or "really necessary", and Tripney thinks it makes the play feel "like an exquisite skin show coupled with an opulent soap opera"; but Cavendish admires Andrews' attempt to "break the phwoar-o-meter" and Treneman relishing the "sizzle".

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Miaow

But it's not the design or the direction that's the big draw here, it's the cast. Names don't come too much bigger than Sienna Miller, who has married a screen career – in Burnt, American Sniper, Foxcatcher and Layer Cake – with stage work in the West End and Broadway over the past 12 years. Is her Maggie up to scratch?

Again, the critics are divided. A fair few think she nails it. According to Ian Shuttleworth (Financial Times, ★★★★), she "gets right to the heart" of the character, according to Taylor, she "reeks glamour, allure and sexual frustration", and according to Wolf, she "shows us a heroine as wounded as she is witty."

For Philip Fisher (British Theatre Guide) she's "assured" and for Cavendish her performance is "a hideously plausible portrait of a woman putting on a brave face to hold back teary desolation."

"With Maggie, the poor but shrewd debutante who has married into money, Miller at last has a stage role she was born for, and she owns it unconditionally," concurs Brantley. "She’s tough, funny, smart, sexy and – in sudden, searing glimpses – desperate."

"Slinky, seductive in black slip and killer stilettos and coiled with nervous energy, Maggie prowls around the bedroom, talking almost uninterrupted for the entire first act about her love-less, and now sex-less, marriage," describes Mountford. "It’s a big ask of any performer and Miller turns in a faultless performance."

For several, however, she really doesn't. For Tripney, it's a "strained" performance, for Williams it feels "one-note" and "rattled through", for Demetrios Matheou (Hollywood Reporter) Miller is "absent without leave", and for Trueman she is "simply not a strong enough actress". "Her thoughts don't run through," he explains. "Each line sounds the same."

Rising screen star O'Connell fares similarly, some loving him, some not so much. He's "suitably muscular and brusque" according to Tripney, but "very dry" according to Williams. For Lukowski he "doesn’t really have the oomph to make sitting around being silently anguished look as compelling as it might", but for Trueman he supplies "an unflinching portrayal of drink dependency" that's "messy and raw".

There are only two things the critics can agree on, ultimately: O'Connell's accent is a bit wonky, and Colm Meaney is excellent.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Is it any good?

It's almost as if the critics went to see two different shows. For some, Andrews' revival is a searing, stylish, modern-day adaptation that cuts to the core of Williams' play and boasts a white-hot central performance from Miller.

For the rest, the production never really adds up to more than the sum of its parts. The design and direction flaunt neat ideas aplenty, but a faltering turn from Miller and an obtrusive paucity of grounded drama mean this roof never gets more than lukewarm.