Best theatre shows: our critics’ picks (July 18)

Natasha Tripney

Don't miss

Much Ado About Nothing – Shakespeare's Globe, London

Matthew Dunster understands what makes Shakespeare’s Globe tick. He directed Imogen, the reworking of Cymbeline with the knockout grime finale, as part of Emma Rice’s first season last year and now he returns with his take on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Matthew Needham and Beatriz Romilly play Benedick and Beatrice, and it opens on July 20.

Also worth seeing

An Injury – Ovalhouse, London

This new piece from Kieran Hurley – creator of propulsive storytelling shows Beats and Heads Up – sees the Scottish writer and performer reuniting with director Alex Swift. It opens at Ovalhouse on July 19

What We Wished For – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Sheffield People’s Theatre returns with What We Wished For, a mix of the mythic and the modern, feeaturing a cast of more than 70 drawn from the local community. Writer Chris Bush and director Emily Hutchinson, the creative team behind Sheffield People’s Theatre’s 2016 production A Dream, are both back on board, and it runs from July 19-22.

Festival of the week

Departure Lounge – Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre’a annual festival takes places on July 20-23. The line-up includes Declining Solo by Two Destination Language and a work-in-progress showing of Bullish, the new piece by Milk Presents, the company behind the acclaimed and award-winning Joan. A second festival – Arrivals, showcasing new writing and new voices – takes place from July 27-29.

Mark Shenton

Don't Miss

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Apollo Theatre, London

Benedict Andrews, who directed a brilliant production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Young Vic in 2014, returns to helm another Tennessee Williams classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Presented under the auspices of the Young Vic, it will open directly in the West End's Apollo Theatre on July 24, with a cast headed up by Jack O'Connell, Sienna Miller and Colm Meaney.

Also worth seeing:

Nina – A Story About Me and Nina Simone – Young Vic, London

After Cush Jumbo's glorious Josephine and I at the Bush Theatre in London, which told about her lifelong passion for Josephine Baker, Josette Bushell-Mingo now performs her autobiographical Nina – A Story About Me and Nina Simone, co-devised with Dritero Kasapi, opening on July 21.

The Hired Man – Union Theatre, London

Howard Goodall and Melvyn Bragg's 1984 musical The Hired Man, based on Bragg's book of the same name, is one of the great modern British musicals; now the Union Theatre, which has regularly revived his work, bring it to Southwark from July 19.

Concert of the week

Candide – Cadogan Hall

The Leonard Bernstein masterpiece is given a concert staging by the 34-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra, with a cast led by Rob Houchen in the title role and James Dreyfus as Pangloss. Also in the cast are Louise Gold, Michael Matus, Stewart Clarke, Anna O’Byrne and Jessica Duncan. It takes place on July 21.