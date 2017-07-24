Let’s be totally honest, there was no perfect choice of artistic director to replace Emma Rice at Shakespeare’s Globe. There was no magic bullet.

Had the theatre managed to clone William Shakespeare and persuade him to run the building, it wouldn't change the fact that its board treated Rice shoddily and her early departure feels like a stupid, senseless loss.

Sure, there’s the odd grump who’d be happy if Rice were replaced with a plank of wood with the words ‘artistic director’ scribbled on so long as it would commit to the use of shared light. But even those I know who didn’t care for her appointment were deeply uncomfortable about the way it ended.

While even the most bug-eyed member of #teamemma must now concede that the job now needs to be filled by somebody, Rice’s departure leaves a veritable minefield of potential hazards in its way.

Michelle Terry looks like a great appointment as Rice’s successor. And she disarms a handful of the mines straight off.

She’s a woman, which is surely important. Forcing out the Globe’s first female boss then replacing her with another bloke would have been a cataclysmic look.

Terry is well-known and well-liked in the industry; whatever your feelings are about Rice, there are few who will want to see Terry fall flat just to spite the board.

She has a long-term association with the Globe, having first performed there back in 2007; it feels like she has a claim on the place.

And she’s an actor, not a director, meaning that she doesn’t feel like a like-for-like replacement, and she has a level of inexperience that may actually prove quite helpful. I doubt anybody will accuse her of cynical programming.

So that’s all good. And lest I sound too dispassionate, I think she’s an excellent choice. But that’s not to say she’s going to find it easy.

The crux of the dilemma is this: how do you look like your own person while appeasing both a board that has fixed ideas about what your theatre should do, and also a theatre community resentful over the removal of your predecessor? And all this while working with a very narrow core of plays?

In all honesty, I think somebody – perhaps quite a lot of people – are going to be left unhappy. In a prosaic sense, I think Terry may be a clever hire simply because she’s smart, strong and likeable enough to tough out any flak that may come her way, but inexperienced enough that stumbles may be forgiven. She’ll be given the space to take to the job, and if she doesn’t, the next person will have far less baggage to worry about.

Bottom line: we can’t even begin to judge Terry until she makes a season announcement. Her statement with the press release announcing her appointment gives few clues. She merely states she’ll programme “not only Shakespeare, but the work of his contemporaries, alongside new work from our current writers”, which is pretty much what Rice and Dominic Dromgoole did.

There are no hints to associate artists. There’s not even a suggestion to what she sees her own role as being; one assumes she’ll act and maybe try her hand at directing, but we don’t actually know.

Maybe she’ll delight the hipsters by getting Katie Mitchell in to direct. Maybe she’ll infuriate them by tapping up Trevor Nunn. She’s worked for both. One assumes that she’s going to stage productions that use the board’s beloved shared light, but maybe she’ll do a cheeky rave version of Two Noble Kinsmen and get fired after one show. We just don’t know.

For now, all we have is a well-liked name and a monumental task ahead. Michelle Terry is a great choice, but she has one helluva mountain to climb.