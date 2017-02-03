This year, of all years, would be a good year for somebody to come up with that most elusive of theatrical beasts, the great, right-wing play.

I don’t just mean that as an abstract observation on the potential for cultural synergy with the number of quasi-Hitlerian whackjobs now running the planet. I actually have hard evidence: a good friend of mine who books a major TV show texted me the other day to ask “are there any big, right-wing plays coming up?”, as she was interested in booking a playwright who could be included in a package about the new book by Milo Yiannopoulos, a popular internet troll and leading luminary of the so-called ‘alt-right’.

Trust me: if you were an articulate conservative with a knack for both outrage and writing for the proscenium arch, you’d probably enjoy a higher media profile than 98% of your liberally minded contemporaries.

What happened was that I replied “er, I don’t think there are any right-wing plays, sorry”.

Actually, I’m not sure if I totally agree with my own assessment. Certainly there are playwrights who set out to confront liberal values: Richard Bean and Bruce Norris are obvious ones, and up-and-comer Stuart Slade’s brilliant current fringe transfer smash BU21 all but picks a fight with its imagined lefty audience. Perhaps the writers are liberals themselves. But does that make their plays liberal? Conversely, the idea Tories never get a chance is absurd when you consider the enduring popularity of Noel Coward and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The ‘problem’, at least in regard to the query in question, is that theatre doesn’t have a Yiannopoulos or – heaven help us – a Donald Trump figure: outrageous, irrational, hate-spewing demagogues who make for brilliant TV. Does this mean theatremakers are all deluded liberals living in a milquetoast left-wing bubble? I don’t think that’s entirely the case. I mean obviously theatre is full of lefties, but it is simply a terrible platform for far-right values. Even when it’s bad, or stupid, or wildly misguided, theatre is an intrinsically empathetic art form, because most plays consist of four-ish people talking for about two hours, and it’s really difficult to sustain dialogue for that long without offering serious consideration to each character’s world view. You can’t have a rugged white hero gun down hordes of anonymous ethnic ne’er do wells on stage and it not look shit. You can’t do a play about a migrant taking a British person’s job without humanising the migrant. I once read a book about theatre in Nazi Germany, and it turns out there wasn’t any.

So that’s cool, there won’t be any populist, right-wing plays. We should be proud of that, yes? I mean, sure: the populist right is fundamentally driven by simplistic, demonstrably false narratives. You can do a play about the phenomenon, but it would be bloody hard to do a play of the phenomenon. We should be happy theatre is inoculated against it, but also perhaps wary that theatre is sidelined from the dominant narratives of our time.