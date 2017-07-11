Andrzej Lukowski: ‘British musical’ in danger of defining dated sub-culture

The last vintage year for the British musical was 2011, when Matilda stormed the West End and London Road did something genuinely, daringly new with the art form.

Since then, things have gone off the rails. The last out of the gates was The Wind in the Willows, which was wearily mown down by critics a couple of weeks ago. How have the British, a nation who once successfully sold a plot free musical about some cats to the world, fallen so far? Mark Shenton, The Stage’s associate editor, has been worrying about similar issues of late, flagging up what he saw as the six biggest issues facing British musicals right now. Mark is infinitely more knowledgeable about musicals than I am.

But I can’t help but think he’s missed out a seventh key point: British musicals need to have better tunes. Or maybe that should be bigger tunes. I go to a lot of musicals. I listen to a fair amount of pop music. A lot of pop music that is successful is catchy. A lot of musicals that aren’t successful aren’t catchy.

Brit composers seem addicted to wordy exposition that furthers the plot but leaves the brain the second the song has stopped. Even pop stars who should know better – *cough, cough Gary Barlow* – seem to think a musical is more about a thesaurus than a chorus.

Hamilton – the biggest hit musical of our age – is wall to wall bangers. What’s the biggest show tune of our era? Let It Go from Frozen. Why? It has a chorus bigger than most continents. Why are Les Mis and Phantom still going? Tunes. Why are jukebox musicals a thing? Because the public are up for going to the theatre and listening to some pop songs.

There are exceptions. The Book of Mormon has largely been a hit on the basis of its humour. And obviously you can always trundle out Sondheim to prove some point or other about not needing earworms, but we are talking about a fella whose nickname is literally God.

What bugs me is the lack of attempt. The Wind in the Willows is billed as a family show, but there’s zero effort to meet younger audiences halfway: the songs sound a bit like Gilbert and Sullivan. I mean, come on. The youth of today probably haven’t even seen the HMS Pinafore episode of The Simpsons. The biggest musical thrill I’ve had in a British theatre over the last year was at Shakespeare’s Globe’s Imogen, when they played Skepta’s grime classic Shutdown during the curtain call and the entire cast and many of the groundlings went nuts. It felt infinitely distant from what our musicals are aspiring to.

In an era when so many theatre directors are including rowdy modern pop in their shows, the fact our musicals seem to shun any trace is baffling. The Stage’s discovery that male writers of West End musicals outnumber women 9:1 is another indicator of an art form struggling to integrate into the modern world.

Hamilton is coming and what do we have to answer? Matilda, basically. ‘British musical’ should be a badge of pride, not an anachronistic sub genre.