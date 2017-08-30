Andrzej Lukowski: Arts Council truthers must let Emma Rice get on with making theatre

Emma Rice, the outgoing artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe, has been trapped on a default setting of ‘dignified silence’ – except for one occasion – over the past year. She has given no interviews around the work she has directed on Bankside since the incendiary announcement of her departure because the theatre’s board was afraid of electricity.

Despite this silence, it is clear she is not delighted at the way her artistic directorship of the Globe ended. This can be seen in the one piece to put across her feelings: a single, volcanic blog directed towards her then TBA successor, which suggested the board behaved exactly as badly as one might assume.

The mother of all consolation prizes came when her new, hitherto unannounced theatre company Wise Children was unveiled as a fully funded national portfolio organisation in June, ready to spring into action in 2018.

But then along came Arts Professional with a blog that threw her right back into the mire. “£2m in Arts Council funding for Emma Rice’s new company is everything that’s wrong with the arts,” screeched Christy Romer’s piece, which went on to imply all sorts about Wise Children’s application. Most noticeably it suggested the decision to provide funding was some sort of shady backroom deal between Rice and the Arts Council – “There are, and always have been, two sets of rules: one for those with friends at the Arts Council, and one for those without” – and that the company, officially based in the South West, would really be based in London.

It got a lot of traction, and while the second assertion was swiftly debunked, the first clearly struck something of a nerve with an arts community whose dreams live or die on the basis of often opaque ACE judgements.

So last week, and for the second time this month after an initial rebuttal, Rice broke her public silence to publish the Wise Children NPO application following a freedom of information request. And there was no scandal, just a few half-redacted spoilers of its plans to act as an itinerant performance and education troupe very definitely based in Bristol. Is the unveiling of the application the end of it? I don’t know. It makes total common sense to me that Rice should be funded on the basis of her past work, with ACE assessing the application as based on “clear and informed projections” and “a credible financial model built around 67% earned income”.

But I have a nagging suspicion that it won’t be good enough for some (though Romer has been quiet on the subject thus far). It is ridiculous that one of our country’s leading directors has spent the last year mired in scandals of other people’s invention. It is profoundly depressing that somebody who has taken all the nonsense surrounding her Globe departure so stoically, must then feel obliged to mount a public defence of her next career move. The fact that the first controversy feels like it’s helped stoke the second is also pretty icky. Can we just move to a place where Rice is mostly known for her shows again? In 2018, let Rice be Rice.