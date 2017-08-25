Alistair Bambridge: We accountants don’t stifle creativity, Mr Dromgoole, we enable it

When I heard the former director of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre talking about the negative effect accountants have on the arts, initially I was rather taken aback. Dominic Dromgoole is a wonderful creative who’s been at the pinnacle of British theatre for years, so any comment he passes is, rightly, taken very seriously.

To the untrained eye, there may well be merit when he says accountants "are always overly calculating risk and overly worried about danger" – but to those with a greater financial perspective, nothing could be further from the truth.

From the very outset it is worth saying (and repeating) that just one badly received production can do irreparable financial and reputational damage to a theatre. Creatives, by their very nature, are always looking to innovate and present something fresh to audiences but too often they miss the bigger business picture.

It is generally accepted that with every production comes risk. Simply put: will the takings (ticket sales plus any sponsorship) cover the expense of putting on the show (wages, rehearsal room rental, venue rental and other production costs). A good accountant is able to calculate the risk and help both the creative, and commercial sides of a theatre, make the best decision in the interests of a production.

The notion that accountants stifle creativity is also one I must take umbrage with. I don’t think many would disagree when I say those in my profession don’t tend to blaze a creative trail. Instead we enable creativity by worrying about the numbers. Someone needs to consider whether the actors and crew will get paid and by doing so, accountants allow the key players to deliver their vision with minimal distraction.

I’m sure Dominic Dromgoole would agree that it is absurd to suggest that the creative and commercial sides of a production will always see eye to eye. They have different agendas and so, unsurprisingly, will often pull in opposite directions. What an accountant should do is act as a bridge, by giving both sides the tools to make a production decision based on fact and not a hunch.

Just because accountants calculate the risk of a production doesn’t mean we will always advocate avoiding risk, in some cases, taking a properly thought through risk is the best way forward. It really is not fair to label us as paranoid, risk-averse thought police. We are all working towards the same goal of making a theatre or production a success.

British theatre is rich in quality and is becoming more accessible to audiences across the country. If the industry is to continue to flourish, well-informed decisions must continue to be made.