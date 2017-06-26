Lyn Gardner: Should we really bemoan the death of old-style rep?

What’s the best way to train actors to give them an opportunity to develop and still serve the needs of audiences in the 21st century? It often feels as if barely a month goes by without a veteran actor complaining about younger actors who mumble or who emerge from drama school without the technique to perform in classic plays, and at the same time lamenting the disappearance of the old regional repertory system. But is old-style rep really fit for purpose in 2017?

It’s not surprising that there is a great deal of nostalgia from actors such as Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Simon Callow who were the beneficiaries of the old rep system. But the purpose of contemporary theatre is not just to train the stars and Dames and Knights of the future.

It is there to serve a much wider community that includes all types of theatremakers in every area of the profession – from lighting designers through to writers, to puppeteers and directors – and most of all it is there to serve the particular and unique needs of the locale where a theatre is situated. It is often those theatres that seem most distinctively local who create work that is also the most universal.

Just as the role of regional theatres has and is continuing to change, so styles of acting are evolving too. From where I sit in aisle seats across the country the standard of British acting gets better year by year. The way Shakespeare is spoken by many actors now makes him sound as if he is our contemporary.

Students from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School are learning from veteran actors and holding their own alongside them in Julius Caesar at the Bristol Old Vic. Some of them make Shakespeare sound new-minted. This annual BOV experiment is an excellent way of providing the kind of training and exposure that gives students experience and allows the young to learn from the old and vice versa.

The booming, flamboyant style of classical acting of even 30 years ago, which often owed more to 19th-century traditions than it did to the late-20th century, is thankfully less in evidence. Audiences no longer risk being covered in spittle if they sit in the front row of a classic play. The grand-standing performance belongs to yesteryear, and while British acting remains admired around the world, we also produce much more rounded and skilled-up performers.

Schools such as Arts Educational have raised standards in producing musical theatre actors, and those leaving traditional schools are often multi-skilled. They might know less about performing restoration drama but they can play instruments, and devise and write their own shows, all of which may provide them with a range of employment opportunities.

The old-style repertory system may be dead, except perhaps in seaside summer seasons, but it is being reborn in other forms that are far better suited to contemporary needs. The Lyric Hammersmith’s Secret Theatre season demonstrated the benefits that accrue when Sean Holmes and a 20-strong ensemble investigated what might happen when you made work outside the traditional structures of British theatre, where how a production is conceived, cast, made and marketed tend to follow pretty rigid models.

Meanwhile Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre is currently in the last week of first season of a new repertory model that saw an ensemble of differing levels of experience work together for six months to produce five productions ranging from Fiddler on the Roof to a revival of Manfred Karge’s The Conquest of the South Pole, all shows that require distinctly different skills.

One of the pleasures of the season has been watching a company grow and work generously together for several months, and seeing experience and inexperience side by side. The success of the season has not just been in the work on stage but in the way that the ensemble has worked with the community.

Liverpool will be repeating the experiment next year using some of the lessons learned from this season to the next and that will include reducing the number of shows from five to four and threading the rep element throughout the season rather than waiting until the final month to bring all the shows back.

The Everyman’s executive director, Deborah Aydon, points out that what the Everyman is doing offers a very different model to the old weekly or bi-weekly rep model, and one that can address the welfare concerns and meet the production values expected by modern audiences.

But it’s just as useful as the old rep model in providing training opportunities and opens up new routes into the profession for those who might not otherwise have access. So rep isn’t dead, it’s just emerging in different forms. And that’s grounds for optimism about British acting and far more useful than nostalgia for the past.