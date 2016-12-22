The Editor’s View: Reasons for theatre to be cheerful in 2017

This time last year, our front page read “Local cuts are ‘main threat to theatre in 2016’.” And so it has proved.

This has been a grim year in many ways. The continued throttling of community arts provision in parts of the country may seem like small beer compared with the global atrocities we are faced with, but it is surely going to do nothing to help mend the spirit of a divided nation.

Birmingham has been worse hit than most by local authority cutbacks, and the news of further harsh reductions to Birmingham Rep and other arts charities in one of the UK’s principal cities is worrying to say the least. Sadly, as BECTU’s Gerry Morrissey observes, 2017 is unlikely to see much of a let-up in funding cuts.

But, for those of you knee-deep in Arts Council funding applications, or far from home, halfway through a pantomime run, I’ll end the year by striking an upbeat note. Let me draw your attention to a few threads of good news running through our Christmas bumper issue.

First, Equity and UK Theatre look to have agreed a small, but not insignificant, uplift for actors and stage managers on sub-rep contracts. This should be very welcome in these straitened times.

Elsewhere, in our shortlists for The Stage Awards, we celebrate the excellent work that has graced our stages in 2016. We have some superb nominees at all scales and from across the UK. They serve as a reminder that, despite challenges, we continue to produce some of the best theatre in the world – a point underlined by our critics in their reviews of the year (p56-65).

Of course, 2016 hadn’t finished by the time they made their picks, and we still have time to serve you up a few final gems in our reviews pages. Pantomime has returned to the London Palladium with a flourish, Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes dazzled at Sadler’s Wells, and our critic was thrilled by a five-star panto in Mansfield.

Finally, if you need further reasons to feel optimistic, have a flick through our photoshoot for The Stage Scholarships winners of 2016.

These are the stars and jobbing actors of the future and it is a joy for us at The Stage to play a small part in launching them on their way to – we hope – rewarding and successful careers in the industry we all love.

Happy Christmas.

Email your views to alistair@thestage.co.uk