We all know the story about the canaries taken deep into coal mines. they would fall off their perches at the first sniff of toxic gases, alerting the miners, who could put on breathing apparatus or take evasive action. The system provided an invaluable advance warning for the workforce and management.

Similarly, we are all well aware of the rapid toxicity that can occur and spread rapidly on online social media platforms. It's rarely a matter of life and death, but a random tweet or comment can become a viral ‘tweetstorm’ in a matter of minutes. And these can occur outside traditional working hours – over a weekend or late one night when the social feeds are probably not being monitored or watched. The proliferation of scheduled tweets and 'planned messaging’ have also increased the likelihood that accounts are not being personally operated... or monitored.

Arts organisations need to think more about how to keep an eye on social media, and what to do if an impending tweetstorm is brewing. After all, what happens when it's 10pm on a Saturday and things kick off? What if you don't notice? Or you don't know how to respond?

When the Print Room was recently called out on social media for casting choices made in a new play by Howard Barker, the venue kept its digital silence. In the face of continuing and escalating opprobrium, its ongoing refusal to respond seemed to fuel further anger.

After three days there was still no word from the theatre.

Either the Print Room hadn't known about the conversation happening on social media, or it did, and was still trying to formulate a response. Eventually, when it did respond, it chose to do so not directly on social media, but through a statement issued to the press.

In many arts organisations, social media feeds are run by a member of the marketing and communications team. Almost invariably, this is a junior team member. That person may well see the incoming storm but is often not equipped, or does not feel he or she has the authority, to respond.

The strategic approach is to be able to pass the info up the line to alert a senior member of the team – a manager, say – so they can be made aware of the situation or any impending problem. The manager can then make a call, either by putting out a message immediately, or by making it clear the company is aware of the issue and will release a statement in due course.

Simply acknowledging that there is a situation, whether of your own making or not, will do much to defuse anger. If you can provide some detail, preferably a timeline, so much the better. Think about being on a train that isn't moving: no information leads to passenger unrest; the announcement alleviates the tension in the carriage.

That's why you need a 'digital canary' who can spot something amiss on social media and make sure some sort of communication is forthcoming as soon as possible. There needs to be a policy framework – a plan of action – for when things go wrong, and a list of the right people to call, in the right order, regularly updated. All organisations need this. The arts are no exception.

If you don't have someone assigned to look after social media already, create a rota system, including all team members, in which people take turns to check in on the company's social accounts, let's say every eight hours. They'll need guidance on what to look for, and know who to call.

Nothing is more damaging to an organisation than being perceived not to care. And an organisation doesn't tweet – people do.