Industry leaders’ forecast for 2017

Stephanie Street, performer and campaigner

“2016 bared its teeth early and drew a lot of blood. One of the deepest wounds was the profound schism cut through British society: the 48/52, us/them, remain/leave divide. Theatre’s greatest challenge for the coming year is to fight this and resist becoming the domain of just the privileged. As we will almost certainly lose arts funding from Europe, alongside swingeing cuts from government, we’ll need to be fierce and resourceful. This is no time for airbrushing, gilding or placating. We must keep diversity at the top of the agenda, holding up our mirror and championing the complexity of what we as a society are.”

Tom Watson, deputy leader, Labour Party and shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport

“Brexit will have ramifications for the arts we haven’t even thought of yet, from funding to copyright law. The arts need a seat at the negotiating table. Among challenges at home will be defending creative education, narrowing the skills gap and protecting funding for local arts and culture. We’re up for the fight.”

Tanika Gupta, playwright

“For me, for theatre and diversity, the challenge for 2017 is to ensure that the ‘gatekeepers’ of the industry look at who is holding the pen: whose stories are we telling, whose point of view are we promoting? I want to see a broader spectrum of writers getting their plays on at the theatre, less talk about diversity and more action through productions.”

Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital and culture

“Improving access to arts and culture around the country is vital. Creativity is one of the greatest force for openness and social mobility we have. While digitisation is always improving access to our great cultural collections, it’s also about ensuring a high-quality arts education is available to all – something I’m working closely on with education ministers.”

Alistair Spalding, artistic director, Sadler’s Wells

“As our country prepares to leave the EU, the biggest challenge for the theatre industry in 2017 will be to continue to engage with government and DCMS to ensure that our sector retains its access to talent, skills and specialist workers. Another critical issue will be the continuing pressure on the UK’s regional theatres due to local authority cuts. Developing strategic partnerships between London and regional organisations will be more important than ever.”

Matthew Byam-Shaw, producer

“How do we respond to the cataclysmic political events of 2016 both in the UK and on the world stage? Hopefully we won’t just hear from the metropolitan elite giving us the stuff we all agree with in the first place. We need a shake. I am tired of sitting in the theatre surrounded by people who look like me doing the same old thing, so let’s hope change is triggered on stage and out front.”

Nikolai Foster, artistic director, Curve

“As education budgets for the arts are cut in schools and local authority budgets are further squeezed by central government, what worries me most is our ability to continue offering a wide range of activities and opportunities for everybody. We’ve all got to work much harder to ensure the routes into theatre for people from diverse backgrounds are accessible and visible. With the vitriol unleashed by Brexit and Trump, it is essential we lead the way as a tolerant, compassionate, socially inclusive and egalitarian industry.”

John Kampfner, chief executive, Creative Industries Federation

“Brexit will dominate, and we are working hard with government to fight the corner of the arts and creative industries in negotiations. Whether you are a venue or festival looking to attract the best on- and backstage talent from across Europe, a company that depends on touring to supplement domestic revenues or creatives who have benefited from the stimulation of easy cultural exchange, how the UK navigates its EU exit will be hugely important.”

Jonathan Suffolk, technical director, National Theatre

“As an industry in 2017, we will need to embrace the opportunity of diversifying the technical workforce and we must agree collective industry measures to be authentic and realistic. The priority is recruiting black, Asian and minority ethnic candidates for the long term, retaining them and raising awareness of the careers that exist in BAME communities. The more diverse the workforce, the more likely we are as an industry to find long-term solutions.”

Michael Grandage, director

“We are the most articulate industry in the world; 2017 needs to be the year we stop being articulate with each other and find ways to make headlines everywhere. We now need to lead, not follow, or our case for subsidy will be left in a wasteland.”

Richard Lee, chair, Stagetext

“In 2017 I look forward to more venues and companies taking joint responsibility for access, not just because it’s ethical but because it’s another way of developing and diversifying audiences. Captioned theatre and live subtitled events give equal access to deaf, deafened and hard of hearing patrons (even if they don’t define themselves as such), people who have English as a second language, and many who just seek clarity.”

Edward Kemp, director, RADA

“What will emerge from Drama UK’s demise is a topic of many conversations at the moment. There’s a real opportunity for a more joined up and informed cooperation between training and industry, which is essential if we’re going to ensure both are available to anyone of talent regardless of background.”

Paule Constable, lighting designer

“Brexit, Trump, the rise of the right – all this makes making thought-provoking work more important than ever – to try to understand, to make sense, to give form to fear. We have to re-engage with being political. But there is an issue greater than any of this – that politicians can too easily ignore and that the arts community is in a unique place to urge mankind to engage with. Environmental issues are being pushed back by our greed. We cannot ignore the state of the planet – our abuse of all the resources still available to us. There are serious academics now citing that we have 60 harvests left, 60 harvests possible. It is a terrifying, galvanising thought. We have to help the world see this – to understand – to wake up. That’s the biggest issue for us all.”

Gerry Morrissey, BECTU

“BECTU looks forward to a year when funding ceases to be a critical issue for UK theatre. Sadly 2017 won’t be it. Organisations in England will continue to have their incomes challenged as the pressure on Arts Council funding intensifies; and local authorities who continue to fund the arts will weigh their statutory obligations against their desire to continue support for the creative sector. It goes without saying that budgets will also be scrutinised in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.”

Fiona Allan, chief executive, Birmingham Hippodrome

“Diversity: who is on our stages, who is making the work, and who is in the audience. Now more than ever the arts need to reflect an inclusive, contemporary British society, and to bring people from all walks of life together.”

Preeya Kalidas, actor

“I’d like to see more colour-blind casting. In School of Rock I play a Latino character. This progressive casting is a step in the right direction.”

Malcolm Sinclair, president, Equity

“2017 will be the year when the entertainment industry will demonstrate whether or not it is serious about addressing issues of diversity and equality. As monitoring is at last introduced across most areas of television and theatre, audiences and workers will be able to see how far the UK of the 21st century is reflected on our stages and screens. Equity members will be watching closely.”

Darren Henley, chief executive, Arts Council England

“Beyond the investment process, one of the Arts Council’s main priorities for theatre next year will be exploring how local hubs might support artistic risk-taking, developing talent and audiences – with the aim of building vibrant theatre ecologies across the country. We’ll also be looking at ways to increase the range of leaders and the diversity of audiences, with an eye on how those audiences might be found through collaboration and live to digital activity.”

Kully Thiarai, artistic director, National Theatre Wales

“The biggest challenge facing theatre in 2017 will be ensuring that it celebrates and harnesses the full diversity of the UK, and the many different stories that need to be told. The whole UK arts sector must step up and take responsibility for this.”

Mark Featherstone-Witty, principal, Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

“The biggest threat is government’s requirement that schools implement the EBacc, which removes creative, artistic and technical disciplines from the ‘central’ school diet. School is there to provide a breadth of learning, so that youngsters can discover what they are good at and enjoy doing. How can they when much is missing?”

Compiled by Matthew Hemley, Georgia Snow and David Hutchison