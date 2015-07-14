Matt Trueman: Colour-blind casting is still a conscious decision

Mrs Bennett is a black woman in a bonnet. Two of her daughters are black, two more are white. The fifth, Elizabeth, is of mixed British-Guyanan heritage. Mr Darcy is white and Mr Wickham, mixed race. And that, ladies and gentleman, is how you cast Pride and Prejudice. Hurrah for Sheffield Crucible.

Here’s a critic’s conundrum. I didn’t much like Pride and Prejudice. Tamara Harvey’s staging endorsed Austen’s antiquated sexual politics and couldn’t bid bye-bye to the bonnets. Some characters rang true, played as real people, others were sent up as literary icons. It didn’t do it for me. So it goes.

The next morning, I didn’t mention race in my review. Others did – sometimes commenting on the oddity of doing so in the process. Mentioning colour-blind casting marks the practice out as ‘a big deal,’ while not doing so might help to normalise it. Leaving it unsaid also leaves readers free to assume that all the actors are white.

We need more colour-blind casting, for sure, or we’ll never achieve true diversity onstage. Since it’s not yet standard practice, perhaps we ought to credit that choice as good practice. Or is doing so drawing attention to something that seeks to go unnoticed? We wouldn’t praise the Royal Shakespeare Company for colour-blind casting. Why do so in Sheffield?

Certainly, Harvey wasn’t making a dramaturgical point through the casting. Any of her black actors could have been replaced by white ones and vice versa without loss or gain. But had Harvey’s actors all been white, would it still be the same production? Perhaps we should be knocking a star off any production with a needlessly all-white cast?

Race can be significant in casting, though – for better and for worse. When Lucian Msmati plays Iago – the first black actor do so for the RSC – it cannot but impact on the play. We’ll see Iago differently, his racism in particular. To leave it unmentioned might be to miss an integral element of the production.

In 2010, Max Stafford-Clarke cast a black actor, Danny Sapani, as Hans Christian Anderson, using his race as a symbol of the Norwegian writer’s outsider status (or at least his difference) next to an all-white cast playing English natives. That’s significant, but it’s also utterly, incorrigibly backwards.

Is this colour-blind casting? We’re asked, in both cases, to notice race as a casting choice, so it might be better to call it colour-conscious. That said, colour-blind casting – as a whole, though not for an individual role – can be just as conscious a choice.

It can, then, be difficult to tell the two apart. Take Alpha Beta, revived for the first time since 1972 at the Finborough with all its anachronistic language intact. So, is casting Mr and Mrs Elliot as a mixed-race couple a sign of their contemporaneity, and so worth discussing, or just good, equitable practice best left out of a review? It might, of course, be both at once.