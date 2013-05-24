London’s professional theatres: the list

I'm writing a report on London's theatres. The first stage is to compile a complete list of all professional theatres in Greater London.

This is my draft list. If you spot any omissions - perhaps your own theatre is missing from the list - please let me know in the comments below.

Inner London

Hackney

Arcola Theatre

Hackney Empire

Hoxton Hall

Rosemary Branch

Courtyard Theatre

New Britannia Theatre

The Yard

Shoreditch Town Hall

Greenwich

Greenwich Theatre

Blackheath Halls

GDA/Borough Hall

The O2 (theatre tent)

Islington

King's Head

Sadler's Wells

Little Angel Theatre

Pleasance Theatre

Hen and Chickens Theatre

Old Red Lion

Park Theatre

Almeida Theatre

Hammersmith & Fulham

Hammersmith Apollo

Lyric Hammersmith

Bush Theatre

Barons Court Theatre

Teatr Polski

Riverside Studios

Kensington and Chelsea

Holland Park Theatre

Tabernacle

Drayton Arms

Gate Theatre

Cadogan Hall

Royal Court

Chelsea Theatre

Finborough Theatre

Lambeth

National Theatre

Brixton Clubhouse

Omnibus Arts Centre (not yet open)

Old Vic

London Wonderground

Udderbelly

Southbank Centre

Oval House

Landor

White Bear

Young Vic

Lost Theatre

Waterloo East

Camden

Actors Centre / Tristan Bates

Ambassadors Theatre

Bloomsbury Theatre

Cambridge Theatre

Camden People's Theatre

Cochrane Theatre

Dominion Theatre

Donmar Warehouse

Etcetera Theatre

Hampstead Theatre

Lauderdale House

New Diorama

New London

Pentameters

Phoenix Theatre

The Place

RADA Studios / Drill Hall

Roundhouse

Shaftesbury Theatre

Shaw Theatre

St Martins Theatre

Teatro Technis

Lord Stanley pub

Lion and Unicorn

Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Tower Hamlets

People Show Studios

Toynbee Studios / artsadmin

Stratford East

The Space

Half Moon

Wilton's Music Hall

The Albany

Lewisham

Albany Theatre

Laban Theatre

Broadway Theatre

Broadway Studio

Brockley Jack

The London Theatre

City of London

Barbican Theatre/Pit/ Silk Street

Rich Mix

Wandsworth

Theatre 503

Tara Arts

Battersea Arts Centre

Westminster

The Gielgud Theatre

Noel Coward Theatre

Prince Edward Theatre

Queens Theatre

The St James Theatre

The Harold Pinter Theatre

Criterion Theatre

Adelphi Theatre

Print Room Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre

Duke of York's Theatre

Royal Opera House

Piccadilly Theatre

London Palladium

Cockpit Theatre

Trafalgar Studios

Apollo Victoria Theatre

Soho Theatre

Aldwych Theatre

Wyndhams Theatre

Regents Park Open Air Theatre

The Arts Theatre

Duchess Theatre

Garrick Theatre

Novello Theatre

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Lyceum Theatre

Prince of Wales Theatre

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Apollo Theatre

Vaudeville Theatre

Lyric Theatre

English National Opera / Coliseum

Leicester Square Theatre

Palace Theatre

Charring Cross theatre

Peacock Theatre

Savoy Theatre

Playhouse Theatre

Fortune Theatre

Theatre Delicatessen

Iris theatre/Actors Church

Canal Café

Corinthia Hotel

Mayfair Theatre at May Fair Hotel

Her Majesty's Theatre

Southwark

Puppet Theatre Barge

Blue Elephant Theatre

London Bubble Theatre Company

Menier Chocolate Factory

Rose Theatre, The

The Scoop

Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

Southwark Playhouse

Theatre Peckham

Half Moon Herne Hill

Unicorn Theatre

Union Theatre

Canada Water Library (Albany)

The Last Refuge

Outer London

Barking

Broadway Theatre

Brent

Tricycle

Croydon

Fairfield Halls

Redbridge

Kenneth More Theatre

Redbridge Drama Centre

Newham

Theatre Royal Stratford East

Stratford Circus

Brick Lane Music Hall

Hounslow

Waterman Arts Centre

Isleworth Public Hall

Paul Robeson Theatre

Tabard Theatre

Chiswick House

Enfield

Chicken Shed Theatre

Millfield Theatre

Waltham Forest

Walthamstow Assembly Hall

Rose and Crown

Havering

Queens Theatre

Brookside Theatre

Bromley

Churchill Bromley

Barnet

Arts Depot

Hillingdon

Compass Theatre

The Beck Theatre

Bexley

Danson House open air theatre

Richmond

Langdon Down Centre / Normansfield Theatre

Richmond Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre

Kingston

Rose Theatre

Merton

Colour House Theatre

Lantern Arts Centre

Polka Theatre

New Wimbledon Theatre and Studio

Haringey

Jacksons Lane Theatre

The Red Hedgehog

Bernie Grant Performing Arts Centre,

T Chances

Harrow

Harrow Arts Centre

Sutton

Secombe Theatre

Charles Cryer Studio