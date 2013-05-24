London’s professional theatres: the list
I'm writing a report on London's theatres. The first stage is to compile a complete list of all professional theatres in Greater London.
This is my draft list. If you spot any omissions - perhaps your own theatre is missing from the list - please let me know in the comments below.
Inner London
Hackney
Arcola Theatre
Hackney Empire
Hoxton Hall
Rosemary Branch
Courtyard Theatre
New Britannia Theatre
The Yard
Shoreditch Town Hall
Greenwich
Greenwich Theatre
Blackheath Halls
GDA/Borough Hall
The O2 (theatre tent)
Islington
King's Head
Sadler's Wells
Little Angel Theatre
Pleasance Theatre
Hen and Chickens Theatre
Old Red Lion
Park Theatre
Almeida Theatre
Hammersmith & Fulham
Hammersmith Apollo
Lyric Hammersmith
Bush Theatre
Barons Court Theatre
Teatr Polski
Riverside Studios
Kensington and Chelsea
Holland Park Theatre
Tabernacle
Drayton Arms
Gate Theatre
Cadogan Hall
Royal Court
Chelsea Theatre
Finborough Theatre
Lambeth
National Theatre
Brixton Clubhouse
Omnibus Arts Centre (not yet open)
Old Vic
London Wonderground
Udderbelly
Southbank Centre
Oval House
Landor
White Bear
Young Vic
Lost Theatre
Waterloo East
Camden
Actors Centre / Tristan Bates
Ambassadors Theatre
Bloomsbury Theatre
Cambridge Theatre
Camden People's Theatre
Cochrane Theatre
Dominion Theatre
Donmar Warehouse
Etcetera Theatre
Hampstead Theatre
Lauderdale House
New Diorama
New London
Pentameters
Phoenix Theatre
The Place
RADA Studios / Drill Hall
Roundhouse
Shaftesbury Theatre
Shaw Theatre
St Martins Theatre
Teatro Technis
Lord Stanley pub
Lion and Unicorn
Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Tower Hamlets
People Show Studios
Toynbee Studios / artsadmin
Stratford East
The Space
Half Moon
Wilton's Music Hall
The Albany
Lewisham
Albany Theatre
Laban Theatre
Broadway Theatre
Broadway Studio
Brockley Jack
The London Theatre
City of London
Barbican Theatre/Pit/ Silk Street
Rich Mix
Wandsworth
Theatre 503
Tara Arts
Battersea Arts Centre
Westminster
The Gielgud Theatre
Noel Coward Theatre
Prince Edward Theatre
Queens Theatre
The St James Theatre
The Harold Pinter Theatre
Criterion Theatre
Adelphi Theatre
Print Room Theatre
Jermyn Street Theatre
Duke of York's Theatre
Royal Opera House
Piccadilly Theatre
London Palladium
Cockpit Theatre
Trafalgar Studios
Apollo Victoria Theatre
Soho Theatre
Aldwych Theatre
Wyndhams Theatre
Regents Park Open Air Theatre
The Arts Theatre
Duchess Theatre
Garrick Theatre
Novello Theatre
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The Lyceum Theatre
Prince of Wales Theatre
Theatre Royal Haymarket
Apollo Theatre
Vaudeville Theatre
Lyric Theatre
English National Opera / Coliseum
Leicester Square Theatre
Palace Theatre
Charring Cross theatre
Peacock Theatre
Savoy Theatre
Playhouse Theatre
Fortune Theatre
Theatre Delicatessen
Iris theatre/Actors Church
Canal Café
Corinthia Hotel
Mayfair Theatre at May Fair Hotel
Her Majesty's Theatre
Southwark
Puppet Theatre Barge
Blue Elephant Theatre
London Bubble Theatre Company
Menier Chocolate Factory
Rose Theatre, The
The Scoop
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre
Southwark Playhouse
Theatre Peckham
Half Moon Herne Hill
Unicorn Theatre
Union Theatre
Canada Water Library (Albany)
The Last Refuge
Outer London
Barking
Broadway Theatre
Brent
Tricycle
Croydon
Fairfield Halls
Redbridge
Kenneth More Theatre
Redbridge Drama Centre
Newham
Theatre Royal Stratford East
Stratford Circus
Brick Lane Music Hall
Hounslow
Waterman Arts Centre
Isleworth Public Hall
Paul Robeson Theatre
Tabard Theatre
Chiswick House
Enfield
Chicken Shed Theatre
Millfield Theatre
Waltham Forest
Walthamstow Assembly Hall
Rose and Crown
Havering
Queens Theatre
Brookside Theatre
Bromley
Churchill Bromley
Barnet
Arts Depot
Hillingdon
Compass Theatre
The Beck Theatre
Bexley
Danson House open air theatre
Richmond
Langdon Down Centre / Normansfield Theatre
Richmond Theatre
Orange Tree Theatre
Kingston
Rose Theatre
Merton
Colour House Theatre
Lantern Arts Centre
Polka Theatre
New Wimbledon Theatre and Studio
Haringey
Jacksons Lane Theatre
The Red Hedgehog
Bernie Grant Performing Arts Centre,
T Chances
Harrow
Harrow Arts Centre
Sutton
Secombe Theatre
Charles Cryer Studio