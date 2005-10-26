For many years during the last half of the last century, Peter Kemp achieved and enjoyed an almost unequalled reputation as the foremost engineer working in scenic design. Such was the awe in which he was held that sometimes the opening dates of major productions were set only after his availability to do the engineering was secured. His unfettered imagination produced a seemingly endless stream of essentially simple solutions to apparently insurmountable problems. His confidence allowed designers themselves to think ever more freely.

Peter enjoyed challenges. He was not interested in making off the shelf products, although some of his ideas warranted mass production. His devotion to the creative work of making theatre was single-minded – a modern-day successor to the Renaissance giants who amazed audiences with their complex wooden machines in theatres all over Europe 400 years ago.

He was born in Plumstead on December 6, 1926. His first work was in the drawing office at Morphy Richards. His army service was in the Royal Engineers, including four years in Egypt. Back in civilian life he worked for Cimex Fraser Tuson, designing automatic machines and doing evening classes to attain his AMIED. He then joined an established company, called Rae Stage Equipment. With that experience he went into partnership to set up Triple HK Engineering.

Peter then formed PE Kemp Engineers and was soon working on major productions for both the subsidised and the commercial market. He understood well the need for fail-safe engineering but nothing he ever made had any unnecessary widgets – his designs were purely functional. With all that said, the pure engineering was very sound.

The designer Ralph Koltai CBE has written of him: “I first came across Peter in the mid sixties with Triple HK Engineering, a company not totally geared to theatre work, off the Essex Road, Islington. Although, at that time, he was inexperienced with stages and without any knowledge of the specific limitations, possibilities and requirements of the theatre, none of this was evident in his manner. He had a most appealing personality and I had no hesitation in trusting his judgement. Soon after, he formed his own company, concentrating entirely on theatre, at that time with no competition from elsewhere. He was a major asset to me in solving problems and improving my then very limited understanding of engineering, on many productions, until his unexpected early retirement.

“I have two very distinct recollections, his structure for my moving tree panels across the width of the Old Vic stage for the now famous all-male As You Like It in 1967. In 1972 I was commissioned to design Taverner (Peter Maxwell Davies) for the Royal Opera House. I was toying with an idea while on holiday in Tenerife but was unsure if it was technically possible. I flew back to London with my scheme, to consult him. ‘Is this possible?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ he said, and I returned to my holiday the next day. I think of him as a good friend, as well as a very fine engineer.”

Peter carried out many projects for the National Theatre, both on the South Bank and for their transfers to the West End. He was also for some years a permanent consultant to the National. He made significant contributions to many major musicals, sometimes enabling designs which other fabricators had failed to solve. Despite the fleeting nature of our industry, there are still some extant examples of his designs working happily after nearly three decades. As Martin McCallum has said: “He had the extraordinary ability to create exceptionally clever engineering solutions because, in the final analysis, they were so simple.”

Nothing was too much trouble for him and the greatest challenges were met on time.

Part of his success has to be down to his almost boyish enthusiasm, wit, warmth and charisma. Put simply, it was good to have him around, especially for production managers. It extended to his personnel, who almost invariably arrived in a theatre to do the installation with the same positive attitude, even if privately they thought the boss had taken leave of his senses. It may be a very long time before we see his like again.

The ABTT honoured Peter in 2003 with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He led a full life away from work, as a competitive sailor, golfer and president of his Rotary club and local operatic society.

Peter died on September 9, aged 78. His family have lost a wonderful husband, father and a very devoted and loved grandfather.

Joe Aveline