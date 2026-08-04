Yet he regarded himself as an outsider, a free spirit and a contrarian when it came to the mainstream. One of the few leading directors of his generation never to direct a big musical (and thereby provide a comfortable pension for himself), Gill remained committed to the theatre of ideas and thought provocation. He told journalist Mark Lawson in 2014: “I came into theatre at a time when its purpose was to be serious.” Continues...

In addition to being the founder-director of Riverside Studios in the 1970s, an associate director of the National Theatre from 1980 to 1997 and founder of the National Theatre Studio, Gill found time to write 18 plays and direct scores more, mostly for the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Writing for The Stage in 2019, English Touring Theatre director Stephen Unwin, who worked extensively with Gill, described him as "surely the most charismatic of our great directors".

Playwright and director Peter Gill, who has died aged 86, was the “unsung hero of British theatre” in the latter half of the 20th century, according to the Guardian’s long-serving critic, Michael Billington.

Having grown up in Cardiff in the 1940s, Gill started out as an actor doing walk-on roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company and blink-and-you’ll-miss-him roles in the films HMS Defiant (1962) and Zulu (1964), playing one of the doomed British soldiers at Rorke’s Drift. He switched to theatre permanently in 1964, becoming an assistant director at the Royal Court at the tail-end of George Devine’s tenure. Gill quickly established himself with a highly praised revival of DH Lawrence’s domestic drama, A Collier’s Friday Night, in 1965, the year William Gaskill took over from Devine as artistic director.

So well received was it that Gill went on to direct the complete Lawrence trilogy of mining plays (the other two being The Daughter-in-Law and The Widowing of Mrs Holroyd) at Gaskill’s invitation. He was encouraged to attain a level of naturalism that was rarely seen on stage at the time. Gaskill admired his ability to “take a piece of human activity and focus on it with such care that it acquires a luminous life beyond its function”, while The Stage’s review described the trilogy as a "personal triumph" for Gill, praising his "imaginative and sensitive handling" of the plays.

According to the Sunday Times review, the final scene of The Widowing of Mrs Holroyd, in which the newly widowed protagonist washes the body of her dead husband, “left the audience stunned with admiration and emotion".

He went on to direct Twelfth Night (1974-75) for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with Nicol Williamson and Jane Lapotaire, and his own play, the autobiographical Small Change (1976), set in Cardiff in the 1950s, back at the Royal Court. In 1976, aged 37, he was appointed inaugural artistic director of Riverside Studios, the converted TV studios near Hammersmith Bridge, making his mark with acclaimed productions of As You Like It, with Lapotaire and Nigel Hawthorne, and The Cherry Orchard, with Judy Parfitt, Stephen Rea and Michael Elphick. “The Cherry Orchard has almost never, in my experience, been at once so harrowing and so glittering,” wrote Bernard Levin in the Times.

A striking production of Measure for Measure, starring Helen Mirren and George Baker, followed in 1979 (Gill’s direction of which was described by The Stage as "controlled, spare and dynamic"), and Riverside Studios began to look like a close cousin to the National and the RSC, only with more to offer in the way of alternative cultural pursuits, such as music, comedy and art. By the time Gill stepped down in 1980, it was firmly established as a must-visit cultural hub.

As well as directing numerous plays at the National – mostly at the Cottesloe (now Dorfman) although there were notable exceptions such as Tales from Hollywood (Olivier, 1983) and Juno and the Paycock (Lyttelton, 1989) – in 1984 he was responsible for setting up the National Theatre Studio on the Cut, adjacent to the Old Vic, which aimed to nurture new talents and develop new writing.

In his 2022 autobiography, Playing Under the Piano, the actor Hugh Bonneville gives a vivid account of the time he spent at the NT Studio under Gill’s direction. He wrote: “The Studio became a hangout for the younger generation of theatremakers, many of whom looked on Peter as something of a guru. He would hold court on all things theatrical and aesthetic, delighting in withering commentaries on shows that had opened, directors who had flopped, who was au courant, who was passé. He loved being surrounded by assistant directors and fledgling actors, coffee mugs in hand, whom he would entertain with his wry assessments of what constituted the best of contemporary theatre.”

Gill’s success as a director and ’guru’ tended to overshadow his skill as a playwright, even though there were a number of directors and critics who rated him highly. His 2001 play, The York Realist, about an affair between a farm worker and a theatre director during a production of the York Mystery plays, demonstrated, in Billington’s estimation, his “great strengths as a writer and director: his emotional power, his social awareness and his ability to find rich meanings in the daily business of life”.

His final play, which he co-directed with Alice Hamilton at the Jermyn Street Theatre in 2022, was Something in the Air, a poignant and elegiac study of two ageing gay men bonding over their past lives, in a care home.

Speaking to the director Richard Eyre for his 2009 book, Talking Theatre, Gill explained why he believed theatre would survive the digital age: “There will always be an intuitive response between the audience and the play, and that’s a sort of unique human experience.”