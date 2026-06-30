Versatile stage and screen actor whose long and varied career included roles in The Millionairess, Hay Fever, The Importance of Being Earnest and classic 1970s television sitcoms The Good Life and To the Manor Born

In common with so many beloved and iconic TV actors of the past 50 years, Penelope Keith honed her skills in the theatre. Three years in the lower ranks of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s, as well as spells in regional rep, were followed by decades of popular and accomplished stage performances, fitted in around her demanding TV schedule. Keith was fortunate to emerge at a time when haughty English ladies were fair game for comedy writers. Not only was she the muse for John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, writers of The Good Life and creators of the monstrous Margo Leadbetter, perhaps her most famous role, but also for those master craftsmen of the stage, Alan Ayckbourn and Michael Frayn. What made her domineering matriarchs endearing was that hint of vulnerability – the fear that things might easily go wrong at any minute. Margo’s cut-glass entitlement was always concealing an uneasy sense of disconnection from the real world of flaws and feelings.

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Penelope Keith, with her husband Rodney Timson (1978). Photo: The Stage Archive/Monitor Press

Penelope Keith with John Inman, winners of the 1977 Show Business Personality of the Year award. Photo: The Stage Archive/Central Press Photos

Far from growing up in baronial splendour, Keith was raised in Clapham, south London, initially just by her mother, her soldier father having deserted them early on. Since her mother had to earn a living – as a children’s entertainment organiser – Keith spent a lot of time being cared for by her grandparents. Rejected by RADA for being too tall at 5ft 10in, Keith was eventually accepted by Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. “I was very tall and very plain,” she once told Michael Parkinson in a TV interview. “I think this is where the comedy came from, because I wasn’t going to get very far on my looks, so I thought I’d better be the ‘gag girl’.” There were early TV appearances in shows like Dixon of Dock Green, Hadleigh and The Avengers, leading to the comedy series Kate (1970-72) with Phyllis Calvert, about a ruthless magazine editor. On stage, after a lucky break in the Francis Durbridge thriller Suddenly at Home at London’s Fortune Theatre in 1971, she landed a key role in Ayckbourn’s acclaimed comedy The Norman Conquests as the buttoned-up control freak Sarah who becomes the unlikely object of naughty Norman’s desire. It proved to be a kind of dry run for Margo in The Good Life (1975-78), especially as the cast also included Felicity Kendal in a contrasting role. The 1970s proved to be Keith’s meteoric decade, when she was not only winning rave reviews for her work in the West End, but also nationwide admiration first for The Good Life and then To the Manor Born, in which she played the equally formidable Audrey fforbes-Hamilton opposite Peter Bowles’ smooth-talking millionaire businessman Richard DeVere.

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Bill Maynard and Penelope Keith in The Merry Wives of Windsor at Chichester Festival Theatre (1990). Photo: Tristram Kenton

Penelope Keith in Blithe Spirit at the Savoy Theatre, London (2004). Photo: Tristram Kenton

Following on from The Norman Conquests, Keith was cast as Lady Driver, the only female character, in Michael Frayn’s award-winning comedy Donkey’s Years (1976), playing an Oxbridge master’s wife filled with thwarted desire. The Stage review acclaimed Keith as “a first rate creator of character as well as a first rate creator of laughter”. Unsurprisingly, she went on to play many imperious ladies such as Orinthia in Shaw’s The Apple Cart (1977) at Chichester; Epifania in Shaw’s The Millionairess (1978) in the West End; Judith Bliss in Coward’s Hay Fever (1983) in the West End and on tour; and, once in 1990 and again in 2008, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest. Veteran critic Michael Billington described her portrayal of the iconic Oscar Wilde character as “a highly intelligent performance, reminding us Lady Bracknell is herself an arriviste who has acquired class through money”. Most recently, she played Mrs St Maugham in The Chalk Garden at Chichester in 2018. But Keith wasn’t afraid of stepping out of her comfort zone: witness Magdalena in The House of Bernarda Alba (1973) at Greenwich Theatre; the desperate Hester Collyer in Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea (1988); and the title role in Mrs Warren’s Profession (1997) at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and on tour. Keith had a long association with Yvonne Arnaud, dating back to the 1960s, and in more recent years was the theatre’s patron. In a statement, the theatre’s managers said: “Penny has been the most incredible, energetic, supportive ambassador for the theatre over the years, generously giving her time and invaluable insight, championing our fundraising campaigns to ensure the theatre thrived. She helped us reopen the theatre in 2020, appearing in Theatrical Digs, our first production after Covid. Her last appearance here was at the theatre’s 60th birthday celebrations in 2025. Her warmth, dry sense of humour and boundless energy will be greatly missed.”

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Penelope Keith in The Importance of Being Earnest at the Vaudeville Theatre, London (2008). Photo: Tristram Kenton

Penelope Keith. Photo: The Stage Archive/Donald Cooper