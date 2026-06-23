Throughout the 1960s, Godfrey worked in repertory companies in Dundee, Coventry, Colchester, Southampton and Hornchurch, appearing in a range of classic plays and new work. In 1971, he made his debut with the Royal Shakespeare Company, in a small part in David Jones’ production of Maxim Gorky’s Enemies at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End. Continues...

Born in north London in 1933, the son of a reverend, Godfrey studied at Abbotsholme School in Derbyshire, then returned to London to train at the Central School of Speech and Drama. In 1956, he won the BBC’s Carleton Hobbs Bursary – a prestigious award for graduating actors subsequently won by Richard Griffiths, Emma Fielding and Mark Bonnar – and began his career with the Radio Drama Company.

Patrick Godfrey, who has died aged 93, was a stalwart of stage and screen for seven decades, working extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and in Merchant Ivory films, and who became recognisable in his later years for his cloud-like white hair and beard.

Godfrey’s relationship with the company lasted almost two decades and more than 30 productions. Of course, there was plenty of Shakespeare: he appeared in all four Roman plays in Trevor Nunn’s famous 1972 cycle; he was an entertaining Justice Shallow in Nunn and John Caird’s The Merry Wives of Windsor in 1979; and he played both Friar Laurence in Terry Hands’ Romeo and Juliet and Polonius in Ron Daniels’ Hamlet – with Mark Rylance as the Dane – in 1989.

But there was other work with the RSC, too, including Clifford Williams’ revelatory 1976 revival of John O’Keeffe’s Wild Oats as well as Caird’s legendary nine-hour adaptation of Dickens’ Nicholas Nickleby.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Godfrey appeared at the National Theatre, the Almeida, Shakespeare’s Globe and elsewhere, working with directors as diverse as Dominic Dromgoole, Anthony Neilson, Nicholas Hytner and Katie Mitchell. He featured in both The Winter’s Tale and Francis Beaumont and John Fletcher’s The Maid’s Tragedy in the Globe’s opening season in 1997, and in the National Theatre’s epic adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials in 2003.

Godfrey’s stage roles grew less frequent in the 2010s, but he did appear in three celebrated productions at the National: Hytner’s staging of John Hodge’s Collaborators in 2011, Polly Findlay’s version of As You Like It in 2015, and, perhaps most poignantly, Dominic Cooke’s production of Caryl Churchill’s triptych Here We Go the same year, in which, bare-chested and bewildered, he delivered a long monologue about death. His last stage role came in 2017, aged 84, in the first cast of Lucy Bailey’s version of Witness for the Prosecution at London’s County Hall.

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