Uniquely among his generation of stage and screen actors, Anthony Head first impressed himself upon the British public in a TV commercial for Nescafé Gold Blend. So intrigued were we by the slow-burning, coffee-fuelled romance between Head and Sharon Maughan, which aired between 1987 and 1993, that it inspired a novel, a video compilation, a TV spoof and two CDs.

It came at a time when he was at a career crossroads, unsure whether to follow his mother, Helen Shingler, and his brother, Murray Head, into an acting career or to pursue his other great passion – music.

Growing up in Hampton in south-west London in the 1950s and 1960s, with a documentary-maker father, a mother best known for playing Madame Maigret in the 1960s TV detective series, and an older actor-musician brother, Head was fascinated early on by the trappings of stardom.

After completing a course at LAMDA, his first break came in 1981 in a revival of the 1971 musical Godspell at London’s Young Vic, playing the leading role of Jesus. Coincidentally, his brother Murray sang the role of Judas in the original pre-show recording of Jesus Christ Superstar. Their careers intersected once again later in the 1980s, when Anthony took over the lead role of Freddie Trumper in the musical Chess from his brother.

While Godspell undoubtedly launched his career, it took a while for Head to establish himself as a serious actor, with small roles at the National Theatre in The Prince of Homburg and Danton’s Death (both 1982), followed by a featured role in a revival of John Osborne’s A Patriot for Me (1983), starring Alan Bates, at Chichester, which later transferred to the West End.

Continues...