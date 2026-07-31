For nine decades, Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has hosted an ice-skating spectacular. Giverny Masso looks back at the venue’s construction and the show’s debut
Every year, a large cast of ice skaters from across the globe – made up of Olympic medallists, world champions and elite performers – come together to perform heart-stopping tricks and dazzling group numbers in elaborate costumes as part of a thrilling, lightning-paced show.
This happens for an annual performance, known since 1984 as Hot Ice, at the custom-built arena at Blackpool’s family-owned, seaside amusement park: Pleasure Beach Resort.
The tradition goes back even further than 1984, with Pleasure Beach Resort – previously known as Blackpool Pleasure Beach –this year celebrating 90 years of ice shows, which have run nearly every year since 1936.
The resort has been family-owned and operated ever since it was founded in 1896. It was the vision of Leonard Thompson, grandfather of current managing director Amanda Thompson, that led to the creation of the arena when he was running the amusement park.
Ian Oswald, Hot Ice’s company manager, says: “Apparently, the whole reason that he wanted to do it was because, back then, it was very high society [to ice skate], only the rich did it, so he wanted to make the resort more high society.”
Oswald explains that Leonard Thompson was “very much at the forefront” of the design of the arena, which took about a year to build on the site of a former roller-skating rink. “What made it stand out was that it was built with a stage at the back, so that they could have off-ice dancers on the stage,” he says.
Known then as the Ice Drome, the rink was also constructed with space for a band to perform. “When the arena first opened, they had a live band that used to play in there, so the whole thing was more than just an ice spectacular, it was an all-round variety show,” Oswald explains.
The arena, which seats up to 2,200 people, was designed to be a public rink in the day as well as a “spectacular venue” for shows. The venue is still used in the same way today.
Its owners believe the arena to be the only remaining purpose-built “ice theatre” in the world. After building the Blackpool arena, Leonard Thompson subsequently built a similar venture at the former Morecambe Pleasure Park, however this has not survived.
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The first show to break the ice at the Pleasure Beach Resort’s arena was called Marina. Produced by Claude Langdon, it featured a cast of more than 25 skaters and its plot followed “grand dukes, gypsies and cossacks during war, and duels”.
Stars of the show included a barrel-jumping stunt skater from Canada called Red McCarthy, who reportedly proclaimed that he spent one month of every year in hospital with skating-related injuries.
The cast also included Manchester-born skater Emmie Boyd, who had competed in pair skating on a national level, and Erna Charlott, who was billed as “the best skater of all time” in the production’s programme.
Filling an arena of such a size is no easy feat, either in 2026 or 1936, but Oswald says, “apparently [the show] was huge back in the day, and I think it was because it was so out there, no one else was really doing it”.
Some things have stayed largely the same over the past nine decades. For example, there has always been an in-house wardrobe team to provide the extravagant costumes - with Hot Ice skaters sometimes undergoing more than 10 costume changes in one show.
But other things have inevitably changed. While skating blades in the 20th century had a simpler design, these days they have a groove down the middle to create two distinct outer edges, opening the doors for more tricks and technical blade work.
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“There is going to come a year when the Pleasure Beach Ice Drome summer show doesn’t manage to go one better than the year before – but it certainly isn’t the 1989 production. From the opening moment of Hot Ice ’89, it’s again evident that there are treats in store – the full company bursting colourfully on to the ice with This Must Be the Place, a production number that ends up with a near Tilleresque chorus line of high kickers.”
“The staging itself has evolved more into this now high-paced, technical world,” Oswald says.
Pleasure Beach Resort is marking 90 years of ice shows with the production Hot Ice XC, which is running until September, and will include nods to the history of the show and revamped costumes from previous productions.
Oswald believes the show remains as exciting and relevant to audiences as it was when it first opened. “I just think, we could never mimic [the live experience of watching] an ice skater with AI or with watching it on screen... when they rush past you and the wind hits your face.”
Hot Ice XC runs at Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool, until 10th September. For more info, visit: blackpoolpleasurebeach.com
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