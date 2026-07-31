Every year, a large cast of ice skaters from across the globe – made up of Olympic medallists, world champions and elite performers – come together to perform heart-stopping tricks and dazzling group numbers in elaborate costumes as part of a thrilling, lightning-paced show.

This happens for an annual performance, known since 1984 as Hot Ice, at the custom-built arena at Blackpool’s family-owned, seaside amusement park: Pleasure Beach Resort.

The tradition goes back even further than 1984, with Pleasure Beach Resort – previously known as Blackpool Pleasure Beach –this year celebrating 90 years of ice shows, which have run nearly every year since 1936.

The resort has been family-owned and operated ever since it was founded in 1896. It was the vision of Leonard Thompson, grandfather of current managing director Amanda Thompson, that led to the creation of the arena when he was running the amusement park.

Ian Oswald, Hot Ice’s company manager, says: “Apparently, the whole reason that he wanted to do it was because, back then, it was very high society [to ice skate], only the rich did it, so he wanted to make the resort more high society.”

Oswald explains that Leonard Thompson was “very much at the forefront” of the design of the arena, which took about a year to build on the site of a former roller-skating rink. “What made it stand out was that it was built with a stage at the back, so that they could have off-ice dancers on the stage,” he says.

Known then as the Ice Drome, the rink was also constructed with space for a band to perform. “When the arena first opened, they had a live band that used to play in there, so the whole thing was more than just an ice spectacular, it was an all-round variety show,” Oswald explains.

The arena, which seats up to 2,200 people, was designed to be a public rink in the day as well as a “spectacular venue” for shows. The venue is still used in the same way today.

Its owners believe the arena to be the only remaining purpose-built “ice theatre” in the world. After building the Blackpool arena, Leonard Thompson subsequently built a similar venture at the former Morecambe Pleasure Park, however this has not survived.

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