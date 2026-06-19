The number of vacancies in the arts sector have dropped by 25.2% in a year, new data suggests.
Data posted from the Office for National Statistics established that the arts, entertainment and recreation sector is the second-worst off group behind real estate activities, which is down by 28.1%.
It shows that vacancies in the arts sector fell from 16,000 in 2025 to 12,000 in 2026.
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The drop continues in line with previous years for the arts sector, which experienced more than a 15% drop of 3,000 positions between 2024 and 2025, and a more than 32% drop of 9,000 roles between 2023 and 2024.
The decline in arts positions for which employers are actively seeking recruits can also be seen quarter by quarter, as the arts, entertainment and recreation sector had the largest percentage decrease of all sectors when December 2025 to February 2026 was compared with March to May 2026.
The number of vacancies here dropped by 25.5% between these quarters, amounting to a total of 4,000 jobs.
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