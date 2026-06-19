The number of vacancies in the arts sector have dropped by 25.2% in a year, new data suggests.

Data posted from the Office for National Statistics established that the arts, entertainment and recreation sector is the second-worst off group behind real estate activities, which is down by 28.1%.

It shows that vacancies in the arts sector fell from 16,000 in 2025 to 12,000 in 2026.

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