The Unicorn Theatre’s artistic director, Rachel Bagshaw, has warned that drama provision in primary schools is in a "dire state".

Her comments coincide with the publication of a report by the London theatre, detailing the impact of its work with schools in the five years since it opened Creative Hub to work with children aged up to the age of 13.

Bagshaw told The Stage: "It’s a really dire state that we find ourselves in, particularly in terms of drama and dance within the primary school curriculum.

"What we’re also seeing very clearly is that there’s a huge discrepancy and disadvantage in terms of schools with a high percentage of free school meals being particularly affected."

Bagshaw also referenced statistics from the Cultural Learning Alliance’s most recent annual Report Card 2026, which found that only 9% of primary schools have any kind of drama specialist, and that one in four primary teachers have less than an hour of arts timetabled per week.

She argued that, while much of the conversation around cuts to the arts in education focuses on secondary schools, drama in the primary curriculum is essential to feed the sector’s future talent pipeline.

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