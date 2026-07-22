A theatregoer was "strangled" by a fellow audience member at the press performance of We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum in 2023, a jury has been told.
According to reports, Malcolm Potier, 74, allegedly put his hands around the neck of Kirsty O’Donnell and applied "intense pressure" at the Queen jukebox musical. He is reportedly pleading not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
O’Donnell told jurors at Southwark Crown Court yesterday (21st July) that she felt "shock, terror [and] just pure disbelief", the Telegraph reported.
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“At the time of the assault he was sat down, people were singing, people were enjoying the show," O’Donnell said.
She added: "I was utterly shocked... I think I didn’t want to walk past him after the incident and I just wanted it to go away.”
O’Donnell claims she later identified Potier, telling jurors the theatre was "well-lit enough to see a lot of people around [her]".
Theatre staff were reportedly informed after the alleged incident, with a police report filed at Charing Cross police station, O’Donnell said.
We Will Rock You ran at the London Coliseum from 2nd June to 27th August 2023, with a press performance on 7th June. The Stage has contacted the London Coliseum and representatives for We Will Rock You for comment.
The trial continues.
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