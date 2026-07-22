A theatregoer was "strangled" by a fellow audience member at the press performance of We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum in 2023, a jury has been told.

According to reports, Malcolm Potier, 74, allegedly put his hands around the neck of Kirsty O’Donnell and applied "intense pressure" at the Queen jukebox musical. He is reportedly pleading not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

O’Donnell told jurors at Southwark Crown Court yesterday (21st July) that she felt "shock, terror [and] just pure disbelief", the Telegraph reported.

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