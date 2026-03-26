Also on offer is a panel called Sound advice: how the aural world can – and should – be working for audiences , featuring voice coach Hazel Holder, the Ringham brothers and Factory International’s head of sound Sorcha Steele. Continues...

The symposium, held this year at Soho Theatre Walthamstow for the first time on 28th April, will stage discussions about topics from sound design to commercial activity, exploring the overall theme of audiences.

Figures from across the UK, including the new Welsh National Theatre’s founding chief executive Sharon Gilburd and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, are among the panellists lined up for The Stage’s Future of Theatre conference 2026, in association with Moore Kingston Smith.

The panel Money, money, money: how to commercialise activity beyond the stage will feature figures from Hull Truck Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, the Lost Estate and Impermanence, who will unite to discuss best practice; while a further panel about involving audiences in shows will bring together the likes of Northern Ireland’s Three’s Theatre Company artistic director Anna Leckey.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s executive team, comprising artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans and executive director Andrew Leveson, will deliver the first keynote speech on the day.

Proceedings will be kicked off by Future of Theatre co-programmers Matthew Hemley and Amanda Parker at 9.30am and will run until 6pm.

Parker said: “You - yes you, at the back there - we see you. This year’s conference is dedicated to the last-minute ticket hunter, the cost-conscious forward-planner, the ’don’t know what it’s about but I’m taking a punt-er’. We might like to think it’s all about how our hard work turns brilliant ideas into theatrical gold. But theatre’s nothing without our audiences."

She added: "I’m looking forward to a conference where the audience is the star of the show. You’ll hear from the theatre stalwarts and the theatre adventurers, to find out how to turn your front-row fan into a diehard donor, what makes an immersive audience tick, and what is it about theatre production that gives the ick. I’m excited that this year’s conference, unlike so many theatre conferences, talks about theatre - but with the people that really make the difference: our theatre audiences."

As well as headline sponsor Moore Kingston Smith, the conference is sponsored by Arts Council England, Preevue, Theatreplan, LAMDA, Bectu, Ferco Seating, John Good, Charcoalblue, Plann, StaffSavvy, the Audience Agency, the School Trip, Theatre Projects, Stage Right Theatre Consultants and Cog Design.

Tickets to the conference are available to purchase here.