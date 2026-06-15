Cross-party MPs have urged the government to work with the EU to support creatives looking to perform in Europe, warning they are facing “financial struggles and missed opportunities”.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee warned that British performers are being automatically discounted for some jobs because they lack a European passport, and early-career performers were among the hardest hit.

The claim is made in the committee’s report, published today (15th June).

“The impact on livelihoods is being felt not just by established performers, but also by the stars of tomorrow, who are being denied the opportunities to further their careers like others before them,” said Caroline Dinenage, the committee’s chair.

Entitled Cultural Touring in the EU, the report responds to a suggestion by Spotlight that the committee scrutinise the post-Brexit challenges facing UK artists. The casting company has been vocal about the issue, with boss Matt Hood claiming it had placed UK performers in a “cultural cul-de-sac” earlier this year.

Crossing borders was identified as a key problem in the report, with touring artists forced to comply with the individual immigration laws of each country they visit after Brexit.

Performers and organisations who spoke to the report said that because this was a time-consuming process, they struggled to perform last-minute jobs, satisfy casting and production schedules and tour more than one EU country.

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