Cross-party MPs have urged the government to work with the EU to support creatives looking to perform in Europe, warning they are facing “financial struggles and missed opportunities”.
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee warned that British performers are being automatically discounted for some jobs because they lack a European passport, and early-career performers were among the hardest hit.
The claim is made in the committee’s report, published today (15th June).
“The impact on livelihoods is being felt not just by established performers, but also by the stars of tomorrow, who are being denied the opportunities to further their careers like others before them,” said Caroline Dinenage, the committee’s chair.
Entitled Cultural Touring in the EU, the report responds to a suggestion by Spotlight that the committee scrutinise the post-Brexit challenges facing UK artists. The casting company has been vocal about the issue, with boss Matt Hood claiming it had placed UK performers in a “cultural cul-de-sac” earlier this year.
Crossing borders was identified as a key problem in the report, with touring artists forced to comply with the individual immigration laws of each country they visit after Brexit.
Performers and organisations who spoke to the report said that because this was a time-consuming process, they struggled to perform last-minute jobs, satisfy casting and production schedules and tour more than one EU country.
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Agencies reported being told “not to bother” submitting actors unless they held a European passport, and Hood, who contributed to the report, claimed British actors were being “filtered out” of application processes.
Declining income and rising costs was reported as an issue across the board. Artists reported making a loss from touring the EU, and claimed that younger and working-class individuals “without the financial means to endure income losses” were likely to struggle.
The report’s recommendations include that the government explicitly pushes for new agreements about short-term touring, extended stays, customs barriers and cabotage rules.
“This is not about renegotiating Brexit, it’s about addressing the issues that weren’t covered off in the first place and finding new ways to support our touring artists,” Dinenage said.
“We heard clearly that there is strong demand for our talented performers from audiences across Europe, so it is in the interests of both sides to work together to find a solution.
“The government can also do much more at home to reduce the burden on touring performers and provide them with the advice and support they need to shine on the world stage.”
After Labour’s most recent summit with the EU in May 2025, the government published a commitment to “continue their efforts to support travel and cultural exchange”.
The pledge, which was short compared to detailed agreements in other policy areas, was met with a mixture of appreciation and cynicism by the creative industries, with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre calling it “rightful” but “cursory”.
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