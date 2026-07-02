Ruth Wilson, Theo James, Carrie Cracknell and Michael Longhurst have joined hundreds of alumni in an effort to save a student-run theatre on the University of Nottingham’s campus.

The 80-seat Nottingham New Theatre was closed in 2023 for safety reasons and has now developed a growth of mould throughout the building due to water ingress.

The university has estimated repairs to cost £2m and currently has no plans to reopen it.

More than 650 Nottingham New Theatre alumni have signed up a campaign to reopen the building, including broadcasters Emma Barnett and Matthew Bannister.

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