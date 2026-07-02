Ruth Wilson, Theo James, Carrie Cracknell and Michael Longhurst have joined hundreds of alumni in an effort to save a student-run theatre on the University of Nottingham’s campus.
The 80-seat Nottingham New Theatre was closed in 2023 for safety reasons and has now developed a growth of mould throughout the building due to water ingress.
The university has estimated repairs to cost £2m and currently has no plans to reopen it.
More than 650 Nottingham New Theatre alumni have signed up a campaign to reopen the building, including broadcasters Emma Barnett and Matthew Bannister.
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Award-winning actor Wilson, who holds an honorary doctorate from the university, said: “Without my time at Nottingham New Theatre I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
“I am very happy to support in any way possible to keep this brilliant institution alive, so that future generations may share and enjoy the same experiences I had,” she added.
Fellow actor Rosalind Eleazar, who went on to perform in TV shows Slow Horses and Missing You, has also joined the campaign. She said the “intimacy [of the theatre space] was irreplaceable” and credited the theatre for allowing her to pursue acting as a career.
Cracknell, the director behind high-profile London shows including the ongoing revival of Arcadia, said: “Alumni from the NNT are disproportionately represented in the performing arts, and I believe that much of this is due to the freedom and artistic responsibility that comes at a formative age.”
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