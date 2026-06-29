Punchdrunk is to have its first production in the Middle East at luxury resort Wynn Al Marjan Island, signalling what has been labelled an "evolution" in artistic director Felix Barrett’s creative practice.

Wynn Al Marjan Island, a luxury resort under development in the United Arab Emirates, has announced a partnership with the immersive theatre company, which will begin with the creation of an original production.

The show, debuting when the island opens in 2027, will be conceived and directed by Punchdrunk founder Barrett in collaboration with chief executive of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings.

According to representatives for the show, it marks an "evolution in Barrett’s creative practice" seeking to engage audiences in "previously uncharted ways, blending performance styles and theatrical worlds, and audience perspectives to expand what live entertainment can be".

Created solely for Wynn, the production will be inspired by a traditional Las Vegas revue-style show, featuring song and dance and giving audiences the option to choose how they experience the story.

Upon booking, patrons can decide if they want to opt for a traditional seated performance or an immersive journey, where they will roam backstage and downstairs in the venue, which is an art deco-inspired theatre at the resort.

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