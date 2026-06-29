Punchdrunk is to have its first production in the Middle East at luxury resort Wynn Al Marjan Island, signalling what has been labelled an "evolution" in artistic director Felix Barrett’s creative practice.
Wynn Al Marjan Island, a luxury resort under development in the United Arab Emirates, has announced a partnership with the immersive theatre company, which will begin with the creation of an original production.
The show, debuting when the island opens in 2027, will be conceived and directed by Punchdrunk founder Barrett in collaboration with chief executive of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings.
According to representatives for the show, it marks an "evolution in Barrett’s creative practice" seeking to engage audiences in "previously uncharted ways, blending performance styles and theatrical worlds, and audience perspectives to expand what live entertainment can be".
Created solely for Wynn, the production will be inspired by a traditional Las Vegas revue-style show, featuring song and dance and giving audiences the option to choose how they experience the story.
Upon booking, patrons can decide if they want to opt for a traditional seated performance or an immersive journey, where they will roam backstage and downstairs in the venue, which is an art deco-inspired theatre at the resort.
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Barrett said: "I’m thrilled that Punchdrunk is partnering with Craig Billings and his brilliant team at Wynn Resorts to create a brand-new show for the extraordinary new theatre at Wynn Al Marjan Island.
"We hope the production will deliver a spectacular theatrical experience, both for audiences seeking world-class entertainment and for those in search of something truly unexpected."
Wynn Resorts has already built theatres in its other resorts, and was behind the production Le Rêve in Las Vegas.
Billings said: "Among the dozens of unique and transportive guest experiences we offer in our resorts, entertainment has always been an essential element.
"With Punchdrunk, we are creating something entirely original for Wynn Al Marjan Island. A theatrical world that could only exist here, and one that reflects the craft and dedication to artistry at the heart of Wynn."
Punchdrunk recently announced that its production of Sleep No More would close in Shanghai after 10 years, and that a new iteration of the show would open in Shenzhen in 2027.
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