Simon Russell Beale and Rupert Everett are to star in a revival of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land at the Donmar Warehouse next year, directed by Patrick Marber.

The London theatre will also stage the world premiere of The King’s Ransom, a true crime play by Stuart Slade about a plot to steal Elvis Presley’s remains, with Matthew Dunster on board as director.

The two newly announced shows continue the Donmar’s 2026-27 season, which is currently underway with The Guilty, starring Russell Tovey, running until 15th August.

Russell Beale returns to the Donmar having performed there numerous times including as Malvolio in Twelfth Night, while No Man’s Land will represent Everett’s debut at the venue.

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