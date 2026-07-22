Simon Russell Beale and Rupert Everett are to star in a revival of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land at the Donmar Warehouse next year, directed by Patrick Marber.
The London theatre will also stage the world premiere of The King’s Ransom, a true crime play by Stuart Slade about a plot to steal Elvis Presley’s remains, with Matthew Dunster on board as director.
The two newly announced shows continue the Donmar’s 2026-27 season, which is currently underway with The Guilty, starring Russell Tovey, running until 15th August.
Russell Beale returns to the Donmar having performed there numerous times including as Malvolio in Twelfth Night, while No Man’s Land will represent Everett’s debut at the venue.
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Russell Beale and Everett will be joined on stage by Olivier Huband and Jay Simpson. No Man’s Land will run from 13th February to 10th April 2027, with a press night on 23rd February.
The King’s Ransom by Slade, meanwhile, will get its world premiere on 5th December 2026, with a press night on 16th December, and is scheduled to run at the Donmar until 6th February 2027.
Artistic director Timothy Sheader and executive director Henny Finch said: "We know Matthew Dunster is going to thrill audiences over the festive season with Stuart Slade’s new play The King’s Ransom, based on an outrageous and hilarious true crime story.
"And in 2027 we look forward to welcoming Patrick Marber back to the Donmar to direct Harold Pinter’s masterpiece No Man’s Land with Simon Russell Beale and Rupert Everett making his Donmar debut."
Meanwhile, the Donmar has also named playwrights Azuka Oforka and Rafaella Marcus as the recipients of the 2026 Royal Haymarket Writers’ Award.
Presented in partnership with Theatre Royal Haymarket’s owners Access Entertainment, the awards commissions new plays from two writers each year in a bid to champion "outstanding" new voices.
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