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KayCee Stroh: Film should take note of theatre’s body inclusivity

KayCee Stroh: Film should take note of theatre’s body inclusivity

US actor KayCee Stroh, known for playing Martha Cox in the High School Musical franchise, has said that “film could learn a lot from musical theatre” and its “inclusivity” of body types
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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

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