Paddington the Musical will transfer to Broadway in spring 2027 following its triumph at the Olivier Awards this year.

The show composed by McFly’s Tom Fletcher and penned by Jessica Swale will begin performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York on 30th March next year, and will officially open on 18th April.

It continues to run in the West End’s Savoy Theatre after opening there last November to widespread acclaim. Paddington the Musical won more Olivier awards than any other show this year, including best actor in a musical for the pair of actors playing the bear.

Fletcher said the response to the show so far had been "unlike anything [he had] ever experienced".

"It’s a great privilege to welcome New York audiences into Paddington’s world of curiosity and I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity for this very rare and special bear to be on Broadway."

Swale added: "As a city that breathes theatre, storytelling and imagination, Broadway is the perfect place to celebrate this exuberant and heart-filled story. I can’t wait."

Director Luke Sheppard said: “Paddington approaches life with curiosity, kindness and an unwavering sense of adventure, and what an adventure Broadway will be."

Paddington the Musical is being produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, STUDIOCANAL and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.

Friedman and Lumley called said "there is no more exciting place to produce new work than New York", while STUDIOCANAL boss Anna Marsh called the show "a masterclass in production" that had honoured the original IP made famous in Michael Bond’s books.