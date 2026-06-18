The musical adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day will transfer to the West End, opening in November.

The show premiered at Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre earlier this year, starring Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose in the lead roles of Emma and Dexter.

It is directed by Max Webster and designed by Rae Smith, with a book by Scottish playwright David Greig, music and lyrics from Abner and Amanda Ramirez of American folk band Johnnyswim, and additional material by Jeremy Sams.

Produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot, One Day will now run at the Garrick Theatre from November 17, with both Muscato, who is currently starring as the Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret, and Rose reprising their roles.

Published in 2009, and previously adapted into both a film and a television series, Nicholls’ novel follows the relationship between two characters, Dexter and Emma, through snapshots of their lives on the same date over a 20-year period, beginning and ending in Edinburgh.

In a statement, producers Friend and Osmolska said: “From the moment we encountered One Day, we recognised its extraordinary emotional power.”

They added: “With a remarkable creative team, a score that takes us on the emotional rollercoaster of Emma and Dexter’s journey, and the world-class talents of Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose originating the lead roles, One Day the Musical promises to be a very special show indeed. We cannot wait to bring this story to life on a West End stage.”

The show’s Edinburgh run was at the centre of a controversy after producers invited critics from Scottish publications to review it, but not critics from UK-wide publications, including The Stage.

Fifteen Scotland-based critics signed an open letter protesting the policy, labelling it a “divisive move” that raised “a number of uncomfortable questions.”

The Royal Lyceum Theatre responded to the letter saying the decision had been made due to the “rationale” of the show’s commercial producers Melting Pot, “who need to create a buzz in the UK press at the launch of the London run”.