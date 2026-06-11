Lucie Jones is to reprise the role of Jenna in the UK and Ireland tour of Waitress.

She will play the role from 6th to 31st October, during performances at King’s Theatre in Glasgow, Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield and the Lowry in Salford.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is currently starring as Jenna, with her last performance on 29th September.

Jones has previously played the role in the West End and on tour, with her other credits including Les Misérables, 13 Going on 30 – The Musical and Wicked.

Waitress has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

The tour is currently booking until 31st October, with further dates to be announced.

It is directed by Diane Paulus and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and David Ian for Crossroads Live.