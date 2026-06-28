James Norton is to star as Hamlet in a new production conceived and directed by Thomas Ostermeier.

The production will be produced by Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions and will run in the West End in the autumn of 2027.

Dates and the theatre it will play in have yet to be announced.

Norton said: “It’s a privilege for anyone to take on the role of Hamlet. It’s also pretty terrifying. But with Thomas Ostermeier at the helm, I know I could not be in better hands. Both this role and this director have intrigued me and challenged me over the years, and so I cannot wait to start this journey with Thomas and see where it takes us.”

Ostermeier added: “I am pleased to be revisiting Hamlet for the West End with the great stage actor, James Norton. It will be my first time directing Shakespeare in English, and I am excited to explore the original text in order to bring this new production to life. My first Hamlet has been touring the world for 18 years so I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring it here to London with James, who in my mind is a perfect Prince of Denmark.”

Norton last performed on stage in Ivo Van Hove’s production of Hanya Yanagihara’s bestselling novel, A Little Life.