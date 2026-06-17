ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Search

More on this topic

Production News

Recommended for you

News

Most Commented
Michelle Terry addresses texting audience member during performance

Michelle Terry addresses texting audience member during performance

Michelle Terry addressed an audience member who was texting in the Yard at Shakespeare’s Globe while in character during a performance of Mother Courage and her Children, it has been revealed
Most Read

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

  • The Stage Interview Sita McIntosh - how to widen Theatre's reach
  • The Long Read The gender gap backstage
  • Feature Meet the circus tent masters
  • My Favourite Play Jessica Hung Han Yun
  • Exclusive West End ticketing survey
READ IN FULL

More on this topic

Production News

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube