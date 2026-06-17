Jack Holden’s immersive "nightclub musical" will transfer to The Vaults in London’s Waterloo from 14th November this year.

The show premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and was conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with its book penned by Kenrex writer and actor Holden.

Inspired by Peter Pan and featuring music from Britney Spears, Rihanna, P!nk and Coldplay, Club NVRLND will establish its own nightclub in The Vaults which will open before the performance begins, and continue after the show ends.

The production includes choreography from Ashley Nottingham, executive music production and arrangements by Hugo Dunn-Vereker, set and costume design by Suzu Sakai, lighting design by Robbie Butler and sound design by Sound Quiet Time.

Presented in arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd, Club NVRLND is produced by David Adkin, RJG Productions, and Midnight Theatricals in association with NewYorkRep.

Club NVRLND’s run at The Vaults will last until 31st January 2027, with casting still to be announced.