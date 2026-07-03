York Theatre Royal has unveiled two more shows in its new season, including a revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman co-produced with Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre.

The collaboration is a first for the theatres, and the production will be directed by the Scottish venue’s artistic director, Dominic Hill.

Miller’s text “could not be more timely in the age of Donald Trump’s politics of greed and toxic masculinity,” said Hill.

“But Death of a Salesman is also an ordinary working man’s story, as a family tries to wrestle with living up to expectation and forging their own path. I can’t wait to see the reaction from audiences in York and Glasgow to this new production.”

Elsewhere, York Theatre Royal has also announced that it will continue its creative relationship with the Emma Rice Company and Nottingham Playhouse by receiving a revival of Kneehigh and Rice’s Tristan & Yseult.

Last performed in 2017, the production is on a UK tour, with other host venues including Theatre Royal Bath, The Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, Oxford Playhouse and St Ann’s Warehouse in New York City.

These new announcements join the previously-revealed revival of Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad later this year with Amelia Bullmore, a premiere of Carlos Acosta’s latest show with the Acosta Dance Company, and a Show White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime in its festive season.

Chief executive of York Theatre Royal, Paul Crewes, said the venue is “very excited about this upcoming season”, particularly for its new collaboration with Citizens Theatre.

“I hope we have given audiences plenty to look forward to with a range of classics, new work and family favourites on our stage,” he added.

Death of a Salesman will run at York Theatre Royal from 2nd March to 27th March, with previews from 24th February and a press night on 2nd March, and at Citizens Theatre, Glasgow, between 7th April and 1st May 2027.

Tristan & Yseult will run at York Theatre Royal from 6th to 17th April 2027.