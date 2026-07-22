Battersea Arts Centre’s upcoming season of work will include a site-specific horror production which explores the aftermath of a fire at the venue in 2015.

Directed by Tom Maller, whose work includes numerous immersive shows for Secret Cinema as well as The Paddington Bear Experience, Room 13 imagines the contents of a sealed chamber in the BAC’s original structure, discovered after the building was badly damaged by a blaze around a decade ago.

Room 13 aims to give audiences a "supernatural" experience with a mixture of performers and special effects. Co-produced with Immersive Octopus, it will open at BAC from 16th to 31st October this year, with press performances on the 16th and the 18th October.

The season also includes the UK premiere of Good Sex, which will see two new performers each night, joined by an intimacy director, explore staging sex scenes without having rehearsed together or read the script.

Good Sex transfers to BAC from 4th to 6th November following a run in New York, and is made by Dublin-based theatre company Dead Centre and novelist Emilie Pine.

Caroline Williams’ debut play NINA, inspired by Chekhov’s The Seagull, also forms part of BAC’s autumn and winter season. Co-directed with Deborah Pearson, it will run from the 6th to the 24th October at the BAC, with a press performance on 8th October.

BAC’s slate also includes absurdist show A Song and Dance from theatre company Action Hero, the UK premiere of Gothic Opera’s La Dame de Pique and an adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s The Dark by Peut-Être Theatre suitable for children aged 4+.

Artistic director and chief executive Tarek Iskander said his venue was "committed to championing artists who push the boundaries of live performance and creating experiences audiences won’t find anywhere else".

"This season reflects that ambition, bringing together an extraordinary breadth of work, from world premieres and immersive experiences to festivals and family takeovers," Iksander said.

"It celebrates bold artists and ideas from across disciplines and borders, while continuing to reimagine how audiences experience live theatre."