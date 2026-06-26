A pioneering manager of Theatre Royal Brighton during the Victorian era is being honoured with a blue plaque.
Ellen Nye Chart managed the building from 1876 to 1892, with the plaque’s unveiling marking the 150th anniversary of the beginning of her stewardship.
Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group was behind the campaign for the blue plaque, with the group aiming to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the history of the area.
Sophie Denney, director of Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “Ellen Nye Chart’s legacy is nothing short of extraordinary; our theatre would not be here today if not for her.
"At a time when women were rarely given the opportunity to lead – let alone transform – cultural institutions, Ellen not only secured our theatre’s future but elevated it."
Denney added: "We are so grateful to Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group for its collaboration in securing a blue plaque. Ellen is an incredibly important figure in Brighton’s history; it’s brilliant to see her receive the recognition she deserves.”
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Born in Islington in 1839 as Ellen Rollinson, Nye Chart married actor-turned-manager of Theatre Royal Brighton, Henry Nye Chart, in 1867.
After he died in 1876, she took over the sole management of the theatre.
She introduced a "flying matinee", where she would bring an entire London production to Brighton for an afternoon performance, before it returned to the capital for an evening show.
Denney said: "It was such an inventive way to try to bring West End theatre to the regions at a point of time when that just wasn’t happening."
Other achievements included the introduction of a year-round theatre programme, rather than a summer-only season, and setting up annual pantomimes.
When Nye Cart began her tenure, Theatre Royal Brighton’s estate was valued at less than £1,500. It was valued at £37,916 at the time of her death in 1892.
"This is a starting point to showcase some of the things that she did at a time [when women] didn’t even have the right to vote," Denney said.
She added: "As a female theatre director, and working alongside some amazing women in Brighton and in theatre as a whole, I think it really showcases where some of that representation started from, and I think that is really important to highlight."
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