A pioneering manager of Theatre Royal Brighton during the Victorian era is being honoured with a blue plaque.

Ellen Nye Chart managed the building from 1876 to 1892, with the plaque’s unveiling marking the 150th anniversary of the beginning of her stewardship.

Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group was behind the campaign for the blue plaque, with the group aiming to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the history of the area.

Sophie Denney, director of Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “Ellen Nye Chart’s legacy is nothing short of extraordinary; our theatre would not be here today if not for her.

"At a time when women were rarely given the opportunity to lead – let alone transform – cultural institutions, Ellen not only secured our theatre’s future but elevated it."

Denney added: "We are so grateful to Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group for its collaboration in securing a blue plaque. Ellen is an incredibly important figure in Brighton’s history; it’s brilliant to see her receive the recognition she deserves.”

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