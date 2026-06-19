It is seeking to raise £100,000 , which will then release £170,000 of Arts Council England funding for wider improvements to the building. Continues...

The 120-seat, grade II-listed Lyric Theatre in Bridport has launched a campaign to fund repairs to its roof, which has been damaged after years of enduring coastal weather.

Olivia Colman has thrown her support behind a Crowdfunder campaign to secure the future of a 250-year-old theatre building in Dorset.

The ACE funding is dependent on the money to repair the roof being secured and will fund accessibility improvements, better front-of-house spaces, new artist studios and workshops, a green room and accommodation for visiting creatives.

It will also fund improvements to the heating and insulation and restoration of historic features in the building.

Colman, who spent time in the area while ITV series Broadchurch was filmed, said: "The Lyric is a truly special place at the heart of Bridport’s creative community.

"Spaces like this are so important – not only for artists and storytellers, but for the people who come together there to create and to connect."

Colman added: "It would be a terrible loss if this beautiful theatre were not protected for future generations. I’m very happy to support their efforts to save and restore the Lyric."

Writer Chris Chibnall, whose credits include Doctor Who and Broadchurch, said: "When times are hard, we need experiences that connect our families, that make each of us laugh, that challenge and surprise us together.

"Niki McCretton, the talented artistic director, creates theatre that does this – with a stunning team of artists – via the Lyric Theatre, Bridport. She is one of our key, cultural entrepreneurs, taking risks and supporting other artists with generosity all year round."

The Lyric Theatre hosts performances, residencies, youth programmes and touring companies, and is also used as a rehearsal venue and puppet-making space.