He joins Oldham Coliseum Theatre as the redevelopment of its permanent home in Fairbottom Street continues. Continues...

The director has more than 30 years of experience in theatre, with previous roles including associate artist at Shakespeare’s Globe and associate director at Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

Chief executive Martina Murphy said: "We were looking for a leader who understands that theatre is not simply something we present to communities, but something we create with them.

"Nick brings artistic excellence, generosity, curiosity and a deep belief in the power of culture to transform places and people’s lives. Throughout the recruitment process he demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, imagination and public service that strongly aligns with the values and culture we are building at Oldham Coliseum Theatre.

"His appointment marks another important step in our journey. We are creating a theatre that belongs to the people of Oldham: artistically ambitious, proudly rooted in its community and committed to opening its doors wider than ever before. I’m also excited that Nick, like me, is proudly Northern and comes from a working-class background."

Bagnall, who joins as creative director this week, added: "I’m thrilled and delighted to be joining the brilliant Oldham Coliseum Theatre team at such an exciting time for the theatre and the town.

“Oldham has always been a place of makers, storytellers and innovators. I relish the opportunity to help rebuild it as a producing house, committed to creating pathways for artists, leaders and audiences who have not always seen themselves reflected in positions of influence within our sector.

“To be on this journey as we develop the theatre’s programme and plan for the reopening of our permanent home is a dream come true."

His appointment follows that of actor Julie Hesmondhalgh as guest curator, who has been helping shape the theatre’s reopening programme.

Hesmondhalgh said Bagnall brought “decades of theatre experience and knowledge to the role”.

“He is also a thoroughly lovely human being, whose work, manner and outlook I feel sure will connect with Oldham audiences of all generations and backgrounds. I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

While the development of Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s permanent home is ongoing, it is presenting productions at venues and spaces around Oldham, including the recently announced Khushi Festival.

Last year, plans to reopen the theatre by Christmas 2025 were scuppered after initial construction work revealed "unexpected" setbacks.

However, Hesmondhalgh previously told The Stage the venue would be ready for a Christmas 2026 opening.