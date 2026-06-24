"I had decided way before this madness that I was going to do two terms." Continues...

“It’s semi-public knowledge that my term is coming to an end anyway," Harriman said in a post on social media .

Harriman, who has been chair of the Southbank since 2021, said he had already decided he would not seek a third term in the post before recent press scrutiny over his social media activity began a few weeks ago.

Misan Harriman will step back from his position as chair of the Southbank Centre.

Harriman praised the Southbank’s team and its board, calling the venue "a sacred 11 acres that I’m still very glad to be chair of".

“It takes a long time to find whoever the next chair will be, and that process will begin at some point," he went on, addressing his Instagram followers. "I’ll update you more on exact dates and timelines probably in autumn."

Harriman was accused in the Telegraph of sharing a "conspiracy theory" about the recent attack in Golders Green, London, which was widely condemned as antisemitic. The social media post questioned the amount of coverage that was given to one of the victims who was Muslim.

Harriman was also criticised in the press for "comparing Reform UK’s election success to the Holocaust" by citing Susan Sontag as he reflected on Reform’s local election victories in a separate social media post.

Theatre figures including Hugh Bonneville, Nicola Coughlan, Brian Cox, Ambika Mod and Denise Gough signed an open letter that labelled the coverage a "smear campaign", while culture secretary Lisa Nandy was urged to investigate Harriman.

A spokesperson for the Southbank Centre said: "Misan confirmed with the deputy chair in January that he would not be seeking a third term and would step down in the autumn of 2026. Succession planning is already underway, with further details to be confirmed following our AGM in July.”