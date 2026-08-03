The exhibition will be free to attend and will run from 22nd August to 2nd September this year at the Little Angel Workshop. Continues...

Marionettes: An Exhibition Celebrating String Puppets will showcase work by leading British puppet makers across six decades to mark the London puppet theatre’s 65th anniversary , spanning work from that of its founders John and Lyndie Wright to modern artists.

Little Angel Theatre is to display its marionette collection to the public "for the first time in a generation" as part of an effort to safeguard the endangered craft.

The theatre has also announced that it will publish a DIY guide to marionette making, designed to be an entry point for beginners looking to learn the craft.

Both projects are part of Little Angel Theatre’s anniversary programme, which also includes the world premiere of a marionette-based production of The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Leaders hope the season of work and outreach will help prevent the art form, which does not currently have an apprenticeship or higher education course, from dwindling away.

"Endangered crafts survive because people choose to practise them, teach them and pass them on," said Oliver Hymans, associate director of Little Angel Theatre.

"If this exhibition helps even a handful of people discover the same fascination I felt standing backstage at the Little Angel Theatre all those years ago, looking at all those silent figures hanging patiently above me, then perhaps we have helped ensure that marionettes will continue to dance for generations to come."