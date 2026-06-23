Indira Varma has warned that a rise in theatre ticket prices is causing programmed work to be more reliant on celebrity casting and “tried and tested classics".
Varma was speaking to The Stage at the 2026 Lilian Baylis Awards ceremony at the Old Vic Theatre in London, where she expressed her concern for the lack of risks being taken on stage due to audience spending habits changing in the cost-of-living crisis.
When asked what had changed for her since completing her training in 1995, she said: “I wish we didn’t have to rely on star casting to ensure [the sale of] tickets. I wish there was a world, a culture where people could afford to just go and see theatre for the joy here, and we could take away some of the elitism that’s happened because of ticket pricing. It’s become a little loop that we can’t get out of.”
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Her comments follow The Stage’s West End ticketing survey last month, which found that the average priciest ticket for a show in London’s West End is now £173.74 – up 6.84% from £162.61 last year.
She continued: “It also means that creators don’t take risks, I think. Whether it is screen or stage, everything becomes tried and tested classics. So, it’s really exciting to be doing the first all-female Glengarry Glen Ross. It’s a risk. We need to take risks. Otherwise, we’re not moving the dials.”
Varma is currently performing as Shelley Levene in an all-female production of Glengarry Glen Ross at London’s Old Vic Theatre, alongside Rosa Salazar in the role of Ricky Roma. The production runs until 18th July.
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